BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 First Bet for MLB Opening Day, Sweet 16 Games

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Redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for the MLB opening day and NCAA Sweet 16 games tonight. All new users who sign up will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, with the state you are located in being the determining factor on which one you will receive.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. So, if you are in one of these states make sure your first wager on the app is something you are confident in.

New users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for College Basketball, MLB Bonus

Whether you are laying the points with the heavily favored Boilermakers or building a position on the Hawkeyes as a live underdog, the latest BetMGM promotions provide incredible value for new players. Depending on your location, you can unlock a guaranteed bonus or a high-value safety net to protect your initial bankroll.

Here is a complete overview of the available welcome offers:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Secure Your $1,500 First-Bet Offer or $150 Bonus

Depending on your location, the latest BetMGM promotions provide incredible flexibility for bettors looking to exploit tonight’s consensus odds. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the unique opportunity to choose between two high-value welcome offers. The first option is a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial wager is a winner. Alternatively, players in these four states can opt for a $1,500 first-bet offer. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this promotion allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your first bet knowing that if the market moves against you and it loses, you will be fully refunded with your stake back in the form of bonus bets.

For bettors residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the $1,500 first-bet offer is exclusively available. This provides a massive safety net as you place your first wager on the Purdue Boilermakers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, or any other team on tonight’s Eastern Time slate. If your initial bet doesn’t go your way, BetMGM ensures you get a second chance to find value on futures prices or upcoming matchups by refunding that losing wager up to the $1,500 maximum.

BetMGM Odds for NCAA Tournament Thursday

Here is a look at the current odds for tonight’s marquee college basketball slate at BetMGM:

Texas Longhorns at #8 Purdue Boilermakers Moneyline: Purdue -385 / Texas +290 Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-115) / Texas +7.5 (-105) Total: 147.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Iowa Hawkeyes at #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers Moneyline: Nebraska -130 / Iowa +110 Spread: Nebraska -1.5 (-110) / Iowa +1.5 (-110) Total: 131.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (27-8) are solid 7.5-point favorites against the visiting Texas Longhorns. Purdue’s offensive scheme has been operating with ruthless efficiency, paced by Trey Kaufman-Renn’s commanding 22 points per game on 58.8% shooting through two games in the tournament. Point guard Braden Smith has been pulling the strings expertly, dishing out 8.0 assists per game while shooting a flawless 100% from the free-throw line in tournament play. Texas will counter with big man Matas Vokietaitis. If you are backing the +290 moneyline longshot, Vokietaitis is your primary reason why—he has been a force on the glass while averaging 18.3 points on 53.8% shooting in Texas’s tournament run.

In the other marquee matchup, the No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-6) take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a game oddsmakers expect to be tightly contested, placing the Huskers as narrow 1.5-point favorites. Nebraska will lean heavily on Pryce Sandfort, who has been fantastic for Nebraska through two tournament games. The Hawkeyes will look to keep pace with a balanced offensive attack anchored by Bennett Stirtz and Alvaro Folgueiras. It does stand to reason that taking the points with Iowa presents strong value in a matchup with such a tight spread.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started in time to capitalize on tonight’s college basketball matchups is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your promotional offer and secure your edge:

Create Your Account: Users will need to create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity.

Users will need to create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the correct promo code corresponding to your specific market:

During the registration process, be sure to input the correct promo code corresponding to your specific market: Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV.

if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. Use bonus code TOP1500 for all other legal states.

for all other legal states. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is successfully created and the code is applied, deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer.

After your initial deposit clears, you will be fully activated and ready to place your first value-driven wager on tonight’s exciting college basketball slate.