BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Giants, MLB, NBA Games

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Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to dive into a fantastic night of sports with the MLB opening night game between the Yankees and Giants along with a ton of NBA games. All new users who sign up will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, state dependent.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. So, if you are in one of these states make sure your first wager on the app is something you are confident in.

New users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB, NBA Bonus

Before the opening pitch is thrown, where the New York Yankees are expected to send probable pitcher Max Fried to the mound against the San Francisco Giants’ Logan Webb, new users can secure a top-tier welcome offer. Take advantage of the current BetMGM bonus code for MLB action by utilizing the promo details tailored to your specific state.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 25th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim a $1,500 First Bet Offer or a $150 Bonus

New users looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer from BetMGM. For bettors in most participating US states, the standard promotion is a generous $1,500 First Bet Offer. This means you can confidently place your initial wager on this contest—whether you are backing Max Fried and the Yankees or hunting for a longshot with Logan Webb and the Giants. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake with up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bettors physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have an exclusive choice between two distinct promotions. In addition to the $1,500 First Bet Offer, users in these four states can opt instead for a “Bet $10, Get $150” deal. By utilizing this alternate BetMGM bonus code, you simply need to place a $10 wager on the game, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets to help jumpstart your account as we start evaluating early-season futures prices.

Yankees vs. Giants Betting Preview via BetMGM

The New York Yankees (0-0) travel to face the San Francisco Giants (0-0) in an interleague clash scheduled for tonight, at 8:05 PM ET. With both teams looking to set the tone for the new season, this early matchup offers a clean slate after the Yankees finished the 2025 regular season at an impressive 94-68 and the Giants wrapped up their previous campaign at 81-81.

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Yankees San Francisco Giants Moneyline -120 +100 Total Over 7 (-110) Under 7 (-110) Runline -1.5 (+150) +1.5 (-185)

While early 2026 underdog and favorite metrics are unknown before we start the season, historical data from the 2025 regular season highlights how these teams perform in projected roles. Last season, the Yankees were incredibly reliable when favored, compiling a 46-28 record (.622 win percentage) as the betting favorite. Meanwhile, the Giants went 9-10 (.474) when stepping up as the underdog.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your welcome offer ahead of this matchup between the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch: