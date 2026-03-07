BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UNC-Duke, CBB, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Durham for a high-stakes showdown against the #1 Duke Blue Devils, prospective bettors can maximize the action by utilizing the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a generous welcome offer. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an exclusive “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus on this matchup, upcoming NBA games, or UFC 326.







For customers in all other active states, the promotion consists of a $1,500 First Bet Offer, providing a safety net for your opening wager on this marquee ACC rivalry, the NBA, or UFC 326 by returning your stake as bonus bets if the bet does not settle in your favor.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

With the regular season concluding in this massive rivalry clash between North Carolina and Duke, bettors have distinct options depending on their location. This offer is also valid for NBA action this weekend and the highly anticipated UFC 326 card. Review the table below to identify the specific offer available in your state using the bonus code TOP1500.

For college basketball fans located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a specific “Bet $10, Win $150” welcome promotion. Bettors in these four states must use the bonus code TOP1500 to opt for this offer, which awards $150 in bonus bets if their initial $10 wager is successful. This offer applies not only to the North Carolina vs Duke game but also to any NBA games this weekend or the fights at UFC 326. Note that this is the only option available for new players in these specific states.

In all other participating states, the welcome package features the $1,500 First Bet Offer exclusively. This promotion is designed to give new users confidence when betting on the rivalry matchup between Duke and North Carolina, the NBA slate, or UFC 326. If your opening bet on the game results in a loss, BetMGM will refund the original stake amount, up to $1,500, back into your account in the form of bonus bets, ensuring you have another chance to get in on the action.

Use BetMGM College Basketball Bonus Code on North Carolina vs Duke

The #1 ranked Duke Blue Devils (28-2, 16-1 ACC) welcome their arch-rivals, the #17 North Carolina Tar Heels (24-6, 12-5 ACC), to Durham for a massive regular-season finale on Saturday, March 7. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. Duke enters this contest as the undisputed king of the conference, boasting a perfect 14-0 record at home and a dominant +20.6 average scoring margin. The Blue Devils are currently riding a seven-game winning streak. On the other side, the Tar Heels have found their rhythm late in the season with four consecutive victories, though they have faced challenges away from home, posting a 4-5 road record.

Team Trends and Statistical Breakdown

Duke has been a statistical juggernaut this season. Offensively, they are averaging 83.2 points per game while stifling opponents to just 62.5 points per game. Their efficiency is led by freshman sensation Cameron Boozer, who is averaging a double-double with 22.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. Freshman Isaiah Evans adds significant scoring punch, contributing 14.6 points per game. Duke’s ability to control the glass is evident, with Boozer grabbing 300 total rebounds this season.

The North Carolina Tar Heels bring a potent offense of their own, averaging 80.4 points per game, but their defense has been looser, allowing 70.9 points per contest. Caleb Wilson has been a standout for North Carolina, averaging 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He is supported by Henri Veesaar, who is averaging 16.5 points, and Seth Trimble, who adds 14.2 points per outing.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus for Duke vs UNC

Ready to back the Blue Devils’ home dominance, take the points with the Tar Heels, or wager on UFC 326 and the NBA? New users can sign up with BetMGM to claim their welcome offer before the action begins.

Follow these simple steps to register and activate the promotion:

Create and Register an Account: Begin by creating a new account on BetMGM. You will be required to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Correct Bonus Code: Input bonus code TOP1500 when prompted during registration. Residents in MI, NJ, PA, and WV will receive the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer.

will receive the “Bet $10, Win $150” offer. Users in all other active states will receive the “$1,500 First Bet Offer.” Make a Qualifying Deposit: To activate the offer, you must deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods.

Once your account is funded, you will be ready to navigate to the college basketball, NBA, or UFC section and place your wagers.