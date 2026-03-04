BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Knicks, NBA, NCAAB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The most recent BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives one of two welcome offers in time for a busy NBA slate tonight. Activate a $1,500 first bet safety net or a $150 bonus for games like Thunder vs. Knicks tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Wednesday

New users must identify which offer correlates to their jurisdiction. The structure of your welcome bonus is determined by your state.

The table below outlines the specific BetMGM bonus code required for each region:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Offer Confirmed March 4

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Up to $1,500 or $150 Bonus

For the majority of new users across the United States, the primary incentive is the $1,500 First Bet Offer, activated via bonus code TOP1500. This promotion functions as a safety net for the initial wager. If a user places a bet on tonight’s Thunder vs. Knicks game—or any other market—and that bet results in a loss, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This structure allows bettors to take a more aggressive position on a specific metric, such as a player prop or spread, with the knowledge that a loss yields a second opportunity.

Conversely, bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to a “Bet & Get” offer. By entering code TOP150, new customers in these markets who place a $10 wager on any game qualify for $150 in bonus bets if their bet wins.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Tonight’s NBA schedule presents three distinct options for bettors, headlined by a clash of styles in New York and a pace-driven matchup in Milwaukee. Below are the odds and key metrics for the evening’s games.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ New York Knicks

Spread: Thunder -4.5 (-105) | Knicks +4.5 (-115)

Thunder -4.5 (-105) | Knicks +4.5 (-115) Moneyline: Thunder -185 | Knicks +150

Thunder -185 | Knicks +150 Total: 222.5 (O -110 / U -110)

222.5 (O -110 / U -110) Charlotte Hornets @ Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -6.5 (-115) | Hornets +6.5 (-105)

Celtics -6.5 (-115) | Hornets +6.5 (-105) Moneyline: Celtics -250 | Hornets +200

Celtics -250 | Hornets +200 Total: 213.5 (O -110 / U -110)

213.5 (O -110 / U -110) Atlanta Hawks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Spread: Bucks -1.5 (-110) | Hawks +1.5 (-110)

Bucks -1.5 (-110) | Hawks +1.5 (-110) Moneyline: Bucks -120 | Hawks +100

Bucks -120 | Hawks +100 Total: 231.5 (O -115 / U -105)

Analysis:

The marquee matchup features the Thunder visiting New York as 4.5-point favorites. The data supports this line: Oklahoma City possesses a league-best 11.1 Net Rating. Despite recent injury management for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain), his production remains elite, averaging 31.8 points per game. The Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson (26.7 PPG), face a difficult task containing an OKC offense that ranks among the most efficient in the NBA.

In Milwaukee, the total is set at a lofty 231.5, the highest on the board. This number is a direct reflection of the Atlanta Hawks’ league-leading pace (102.2 possessions per game). The Hawks tend to force opponents into high-volume shooting contests, which could benefit Giannis Antetokounmpo. Although Giannis recently returned from a calf strain and admitted to feeling “rusty,” his efficiency (63.6% FG) and scoring volume (27.7 PPG) suggest a favorable environment against Atlanta’s porous defense.

Finally, the Celtics remain heavy favorites (-250) against Charlotte. Boston’s depth is the differentiating factor here, with Jaylen Brown as the primary scorer (29.0 PPG). Even without Jayson Tatum, Boston’s system generates enough open looks to justify the -6.5 spread against the Hornets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Sign-Up Steps

To activate the offer, new users should follow this structured registration process. Ensuring the correct code is applied during sign-up is critical to securing the bonus.

Access the Platform: Click here to visit the BetMGM registration page or download the mobile app. Verify Identity: Create an account by providing standard personal information, including name, email address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your SSN. Input the Code: Enter the bonus code specific to your state: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia: Enter code TOP150. All other active states (excluding NY): Enter code TOP1500. Fund the Account: Deposit at least $10 using a secure banking method such as online banking, PayPal, or credit/debit card. Execute Wager: Place your first bet on the Thunder vs. Knicks matchup or any eligible NBA market.

Upon settlement of the wager, the promotion will activate. Users in the “Bet & Get” states will receive $150 in bonus bets if their $10 wager wins, while users utilizing the First Bet Offer will receive a refund in bonus bets (up to $1,500) if their initial stake is lost.