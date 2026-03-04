BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Thunder-Knicks, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

For my fellow bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, there is a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus on the table if your wager wins. For everyone else in active states, we’re looking at a First Bet Offer covering up to $1,500, which refunds a losing initial stake in bonus bets. It’s a great way to take a swing at a nice payday with a little insurance in your back pocket.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Wednesday

As the Knicks prepare to host the Thunder tonight, eligible bettors can utilize the specific BetMGM bonus code available in their state. With the game broadcast nationally on ESPN, this matchup serves as the perfect backdrop for redeeming these welcome offers.

Here is the breakdown of the codes and details you need before tip-off:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Welcome Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Welcome Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Date Last Verified March 4, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code Options: $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150

Tonight gives us a fascinating handicapping angle with the Oklahoma City Thunder visiting the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Depending on where you are reading this from, you have two distinct ways to attack the board.

For bettors in most participating states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 unlocks a First Bet Offer of up to $1,500. This is the strategy I like for those bigger, bolder plays. If your initial wager on this ESPN broadcast—or even College Basketball and NHL action—settles as a loss, you receive your stake back in bonus bets. It provides a solid layer of protection for the 7:00 PM EST tip-off.

Alternatively, if you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can utilize BetMGM bonus code TOP150. This accesses a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. By placing a $10 wager on the action in New York, users in these four states will receive $150 in bonuses specifically if their bet wins. This is a high-upside opportunity if you have a strong read on a moneyline favorite tonight.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

Tonight’s NBA slate features a doubleheader on ESPN with tight spreads and some heavy storylines involving injuries and recent form. Here is how the oddsmakers have set the lines:

Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks (7:00 PM ET)

Moneyline: OKC -174 | NYK +146

Spread: OKC -4.5 | NYK +4.5

Total: 222.5

Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks (9:30 PM ET)

Moneyline: MIL -118 | ATL -101

Spread: MIL -1.5 | ATL +1.5

Total: 231.5

Factors to Consider

The late game in Milwaukee has “shootout” written all over it. The Hawks enter as the league’s highest-scoring team, averaging 117.4 points per game while playing at a frantic pace. However, the Bucks are in a tough spot without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a calf strain. Milwaukee is just 10-16 without him, compared to 15-15 with him.

In the early window, the Knicks are catching 4.5 points at home, which feels generous given their recent momentum. New York is fresh off snapping the Spurs’ massive 11-game winning streak, where Mikal Bridges dropped 25 points and the defense held tough. On the other side, the Thunder have their MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the mix—he just dropped 30 points against Dallas—but they are still navigating lineup uncertainty with Jalen Williams and others banged up.

