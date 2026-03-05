BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Pistons, Any Other NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a massive Thursday night slate ahead of us, and whether you’re looking to back a favorite on the hardwood or take a shot on the ice, there is plenty of value on the board. New users can sign up here to leverage the latest BetMGM bonus code and claim a generous welcome offer tailored to their location.

For our friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, using code TOP150 grants a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus provided your qualifying wager wins. For bettors in all other eligible states, code TOP1500 unlocks the $1,500 First Bet Offer, which refunds a losing initial wager in bonus bets up to that amount. Whether you are handicapping the NBA or eyeing the Sabres vs. Penguins NHL matchup on ESPN, these offers give us a great way to pad the bankroll for the weekend.

Details for the BetMGM Bonus Code

Here is a guide that shows the correct BetMGM bonus code for every state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Welcome Offer Bet $10, Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Welcome Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 5, 2026

Claim $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

The structure of your welcome offer depends entirely on where you are placing your bet. Here is how we break it down so you know exactly what you’re getting.

For bettors residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the exclusive BetMGM bonus code TOP150 activates a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To qualify, you just need to place a $10 wager on any market—such as the moneyline for the Pistons or Spurs. If that qualifying bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

For new users in all other participating states, the promotion is a substantial $1,500 First Bet Offer using code TOP1500. Think of this as a safety net for your initial wager. If your first stake settles as a loss, BetMGM refunds the entire amount in bonus bets, up to $1,500. This allows you to back your preferred team with confidence, knowing your first bet is covered if the result doesn’t go your way.

NBA Markets for the BetMGM Bonus Code

We have a compelling NBA schedule tonight, and there are a few angles I’m eyeing. Here are the consensus spreads, moneylines, and point totals for the key matchups:

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Spread: Rockets -8.5 (-111) | Warriors +8.5 (-108)

Rockets -8.5 (-111) | Warriors +8.5 (-108) Moneyline: Rockets -376 | Warriors +294

Rockets -376 | Warriors +294 Total: 213.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Detroit Pistons at San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Spurs -3.5 (-110) | Pistons +3.5 (-110)

Spurs -3.5 (-110) | Pistons +3.5 (-110) Moneyline: Spurs -162 | Pistons +137

Spurs -162 | Pistons +137 Total: 228.5 (O -109 / U -110)

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-104) | Lakers +5.5 (-116)

Nuggets -5.5 (-104) | Lakers +5.5 (-116) Moneyline: Nuggets -196 | Lakers +163

Nuggets -196 | Lakers +163 Total: 240.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The Smart Money Analysis

The marquee matchup features the Los Angeles Lakers visiting the Denver Nuggets. We’re looking at a sky-high total of 240.5 here, and for good reason. Despite some viral noise about sideline “drama” between Luka Dončić and JJ Redick, the production is undeniable. Luka is dominating the league with 32.4 points and 8.6 assists per game. However, he faces a stiff test against Nikola Jokić, who continues to fill the stat sheet for Denver, averaging a near triple-double with 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs host the Detroit Pistons as -3.5 favorites. This one has some heat to it following recent physical play involving Victor Wembanyama. Wemby remains a defensive force, averaging 11.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocks alongside his 23.4 points per game. He will try to stifle Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, who enters the contest averaging 25.2 points.

Finally, keep an eye on the Houston Rockets as significant 8.5-point favorites. The Golden State Warriors are still without Stephen Curry due to that knee injury, and without his offense, covering a spread like this on the road is a tall order.

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to get in on the action? As the Pistons prepare to take the court against the Spurs, eligible bettors can claim their welcome offer by following these simple steps.

Register: Click here to create a new account. You’ll need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Code: This is the most important part. Input the specific code for your location: TOP150: Required for users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. TOP1500: Required for users in all other participating states. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 into your new account using one of the secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA market and place your qualifying wager on tonight’s Pistons vs. Spurs game, the Lakers vs. Nuggets clash, or even the NHL action with the Sabres vs. Penguins.

Once these steps are completed, your respective promotion is active. Users in select states will be eligible for the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their wager wins, while those utilizing the national offer will have their first bet covered up to $1,500 if it falls short.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.