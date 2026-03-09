BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Nuggets-Thunder, NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Monday nights can sometimes feel like a slow start to the week, but looking at this NBA slate, we're in for a treat. We've got a massive Western Conference grudge match between the Thunder and Nuggets, plus the Knicks heading out West to the Intuit Dome.

Depending on where you are, you can grab a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus or a safety net up to $1,500 on your first wager. Let’s break down how to boost your bankroll for tonight’s games.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Monday

Whether you’re handicapping the late game in Inglewood or focusing on that heavyweight bout in OKC, having a little insurance never hurts. BetMGM has tailored offers based on your state, so check the table below to see which code applies to you.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 (If Bet Wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 9, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Here is the play-by-play on these offers. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you’ll want to use code TOP150. The strategy here is simple: place a $10 wager on tonight’s action—maybe backing the Thunder at home or taking a flyer on a player prop. If that bet hits, you not only get your winnings but also a cool $150 in bonuses. That’s a nice chunk of change to use on future matchups or even college basketball conference tournaments heating up this week.

For my friends in all other participating states, the code is TOP1500. This unlocks the $1,500 First Bet Offer, which I love for taking a slightly bigger swing. It essentially covers your initial stake up to $1,500. If your first bet on the Knicks vs. Clippers (or any other market) doesn’t go your way, BetMGM returns that stake as bonus bets. It gives you a second chance to get back in the game, which is exactly the kind of edge we look for.

Take Advantage of BetMGM Bonus Code Tonight

Tonight’s schedule is highlighted by two games with serious playoff implications and some interesting betting angles. Here is how the lines are shaping up:

Denver Nuggets (+215) at Oklahoma City Thunder (-265)

Spread: OKC -6.5

OKC -6.5 Total: 232.5

New York Knicks (-138) at LA Clippers (+116)

Spread: NYK -2.5

NYK -2.5 Total: 220.5

The main event for me is at the Paycom Center. The Oklahoma City Thunder are hosting the Denver Nuggets, and there is real bad blood here after their playoff series and recent scuffles involving Lu Dort and Nikola Jokić. The Thunder are laying 6.5 points, even with Jalen Williams out and Chet Holmgren questionable.

I’m keeping my eye on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He is chasing Wilt Chamberlain’s record for consecutive 20-point games, and frankly, he’s been unstoppable. With a high total of 232.5, we are expecting points in bunches.

Later on, the New York Knicks visit the LA Clippers at the new 18,000-seat Intuit Dome. The Knicks are slight road favorites (-2.5), but they are on a back-to-back. The Clippers have Kawhi Leonard (27.9 PPG) and James Harden holding it down at home. With key injuries on both sides—Miles McBride out for NY, Bradley Beal out for LA—this feels like a grind-it-out defensive battle.

Don’t forget to check the app for college basketball action too. With conference tournaments in full swing, there are plenty of opportunities to find value beyond the NBA hardwood.

