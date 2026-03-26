BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s get right to it—tonight’s college basketball slate is an absolute dream for handicapping, and there’s nothing better than a nice pay day to start the week. By locking in the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 when signing up here, you’re setting yourself up with a serious safety net. Depending on where you’re betting from, we’ve got two specific offers.

If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you will use code TOP150 for a sweet “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” promo. For everyone else in a legal betting state, use code TOP1500 to grab a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the NCAA Tournament

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 in Bonus Bets BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other States) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26, 2026

Unpacking Your $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus Offer

When we’re looking to move beyond simple wagers and chase bigger payouts, having a little extra padding in our accounts goes a long way. The specific BetMGM bonus code you use depends entirely on your location, but both options are fantastic ways to step up your betting game.

If you are wagering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your path is set: you must use the “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus. It’s an incredibly straightforward strategy. You lay down a $10 wager, and if your bet cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets.

For new customers in all other participating US states, the BetMGM bonus code secures the heavyweight $1,500 First Bet Offer. Here’s how I play this: you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet, and if that ticket happens to lose, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets. This gives you a real chance to swing for the fences with your first college basketball wager, knowing you have that essential layer of coverage protecting your initial investment.

Sweet 16 Games on Thursday

Here is the full college basketball odds board for today’s top matchups. I’ve checked the morning lines, so claim your bonus and let’s get in on the action:

Texas Longhorns at #8 Purdue Boilermakers

Moneyline: Purdue -382 / Texas +296

Purdue -382 / Texas +296 Spread: Purdue -7.5 (-112) / Texas +7.5 (-108)

Purdue -7.5 (-112) / Texas +7.5 (-108) Total: 147.5 (Over -112 / Under -108)

Iowa Hawkeyes at #15 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Moneyline: Nebraska -129 / Iowa +109

Nebraska -129 / Iowa +109 Spread: Nebraska -1.5 (-110) / Iowa +1.5 (-110)

Nebraska -1.5 (-110) / Iowa +1.5 (-110) Total: 131.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

#14 Arkansas Razorbacks at #2 Arizona Wildcats

Moneyline: Arizona -379 / Arkansas +294

Arizona -379 / Arkansas +294 Spread: Arizona -7.5 (-116) / Arkansas +7.5 (-104)

Arizona -7.5 (-116) / Arkansas +7.5 (-104) Total: 164.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

#13 Illinois Fighting Illini at #5 Houston Cougars

Moneyline: Houston -156 / Illinois +131

Houston -156 / Illinois +131 Spread: Houston -2.5 (-114) / Illinois +2.5 (-106)

Houston -2.5 (-114) / Illinois +2.5 (-106) Total: 139.5 (Over -117 / Under -104)

Tonight’s slate is headlined by a top-tier showdown between the #14 Arkansas Razorbacks and the #2 Arizona Wildcats. Oddsmakers expect a total shootout, hanging a massive 164.5-point total. Arkansas is fueled by guard Darius Acuff Jr., who has been scorching defenses for 30.0 points and 6.5 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats will counter with guard Brayden Burries as they look to cover the 7.5-point spread at home. If you’re looking to build an exotic bet, keying Acuff’s performance alongside the Over might be a strategy worth exploring.

Another marquee matchup I’m keeping my eye on features the #13 Illinois Fighting Illini visiting the #5 Houston Cougars in a tightly lined contest (Houston -2.5). The Fighting Illini lean heavily on forward David Mirkovic, who enters the game averaging a double-double in the postseason. He will battle in the paint against Houston’s Chris Cenac Jr.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for College Basketball

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple process, and I’m going to walk you through it so you can get your bets in before tip-off. Follow these quick steps to unlock your BetMGM bonus ahead of tonight’s college basketball action:

First, you will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM here. During the sign-up process, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and properly secure your account.

When prompted, be sure to enter the correct bonus code based on your current location:

Bonus Code TOP150: For new users located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV).

For new users located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV). Bonus Code TOP1500: For new users in all other legal betting states.

Finally, to officially activate the offer, make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Once your account is funded, your promotion is locked in, and we are ready to hit the hardwood and place those winning wagers with confidence.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US)