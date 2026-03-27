BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA, MLB, Sweet 16 Games

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Get excited for an awesome night of sports across the NBA, MLB and NCAA Tournament when you sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Claim this offer to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on the state you are located in.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. New users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

Before locking in your predictions for the highly anticipated clash between the Michigan State Spartans and the UConn Huskies, it is crucial to maximize your value with the right promotional offer. Depending on your location, you can claim one of two distinct welcome bonuses to use on the game.

Review the table below to find the exact code and offer details for your eligible state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27th, 2026

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Overview

Depending on your location, the latest BetMGM bonus code unlocks exceptional value for your college basketball wagers. For new users located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), and West Virginia (WV), you have the unique opportunity to choose between two top-tier welcome promotions. The first option is a lucrative “bet $10, get $150” promotion—simply place a $10 wager, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

If you are registering from any other eligible U.S. state outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you still have access to massive betting value. New users in all other participating states can take advantage of the premium $1,500 first-bet offer. Just place your first wager on the action, and if your bet happens to fall short, you will be fully reimbursed up to $1,500 in bonus bets, providing a perfect second-chance opportunity to get back in the win column.

Michigan State vs. Uconn Odds, Analysis

The Michigan State Spartans (25-7) will square off against the UConn Huskies (29-5) in a high-stakes top-15 matchup on March 27, 2026, at 9:45 PM ET.

So far through two NCAA Tournament games, the Huskies bring a formidable +13.5 scoring differential to the contest, fueled by a defense that has allowed just 64.0 points per game. Meanwhile, the Spartans arrive boasting an explosive offense that averages 84.5 points per game, netting them an impressive +16.5 NCAA Tournament scoring margin. With massive rankings and postseason implications on the line, this clash of contrasting styles is set to be a thriller.

Michigan State Spartans vs. UConn Huskies Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Michigan State Spartans UConn Huskies Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline +110 -130 Total Points Over 134.5 (-110) Under 134.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 27, 2026 from BetMGM.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your promotional offer for the highly anticipated Michigan State vs. UConn matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To get started, users will need to create and register a new BetMGM account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity.

During the registration process, be sure to enter the correct promo code for your region to ensure your offer is applied:

Bonus Code TOP150: Use this code if you are registering from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV).

Use this code if you are registering from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Bonus Code TOP1500: Use this code if you are registering from any other eligible state.

Once your account is successfully created with the proper bonus code, simply make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Completing this minimum deposit will fully activate the offer, setting you up to get in on the action before the Spartans and Huskies take the court.