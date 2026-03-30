BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA + MLB Games This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into all 30 MLB teams taking the field today for today’s MLB betting slate when you redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who create a new account will be able to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on the state they are located in.







The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first-bet offer, receiving money back if your first wager on the app settles as a loss. Then, users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for MLB Bonus Monday

Before the first pitch, new users can claim an exclusive sign-up promotion for tonight’s Washington Nationals vs Philadelphia Phillies game. Whether your handicap has you backing probable pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Phillies or you see a longshot angle with Foster Griffin and the Nationals, the current BetMGM welcome offer gives you the leverage you need.

Review the table below to find the specific promo code and offer available in your jurisdiction:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 30th, 2026

It goes without saying that finding an edge is crucial for long-term betting success, and these BetMGM promo codes offer exactly that. If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can choose between the high-upside “bet $10, get $150” bonus—which pays out $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 ticket cashes—or the $1,500 first-bet offer. With the latter, you can stake up to $1,500 on your first bet. If the market moves against you and the wager loses, you get your original stake back in bonus bets.

For savvy bettors located in all other participating states, BetMGM offers the $1,500 first-bet offer outright. This allows you to aggressively target a specific betting market tonight, knowing that if your read on the game falls short, you are completely covered up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Nationals-Phillies, MLB Odds & Analysis Today

The Washington Nationals (2-1) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (1-2) in a pivotal early-season National League East matchup scheduled for today, at 6:40 PM ET. Both squads are looking to establish momentum in the early season standings. The Phillies desperately need to find their rhythm after dropping two of their first three games, while the Nationals are aiming to keep their successful start rolling.

Bet Type Washington Nationals Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline +145 -175 Total Over 9 (-110) Under 9 (-110) Runline +1.5 (-149) -1.5 (+125)

Odds as of March 30, 2026 from MGM.

When we dig into the historical data, the Philadelphia Phillies have traditionally been a reliable bet when laying the juice. During the 2025 regular season, Philadelphia was an absolute wagon as the favorite, compiling an 80-48 record (.625 win percentage). Conversely, the Washington Nationals struggled to find value as the underdog last year, going 59-82 (.418 win percentage) when catching plus money.

However, we put a lot of stock in current form, and the early offensive splits tell a completely different story. Through their first 100 at-bats of the 2026 season, the Washington Nationals are dialed in. Their offense is batting .260 with an .820 OPS, generating 18 runs, 17 RBIs, and 10 extra-base hits. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are off to a notably sluggish start. Through 97 at-bats, the Phillies are hitting a dismal .186 with a .570 OPS, mustering just 12 runs, 12 RBIs, and 5 extra-base hits. Philadelphia will need to quickly correct these market inefficiencies at the plate if they expect to cover the -1.5 runline tonight.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting off the sidelines and claiming your BetMGM welcome offer is a quick, streamlined process. To activate your promo ahead of tonight’s opening pitch between the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies, follow these steps:

First, register a new account with BetMGM. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your legal name, address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and confirm that you are located in a legal betting jurisdiction.

During registration, it is vital to enter the correct bonus code to lock in your preferred offer. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150. For users in all other participating states, punch in bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 first-bet offer.

Finally, to make the offer official, make a first deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods. Once your account is funded, you are ready to fire your initial wager on Taijuan Walker, Foster Griffin, or any other valuable market on tonight’s board.