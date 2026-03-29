BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Michigan-Tennessee, Elite Eight Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got matchups No. 7 UConn Huskies taking on the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils and the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers set to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines on Sunday. If you’re looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, new players can use a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to lock in a lucrative welcome offer before tip-off.

Here is the deal: if you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a “Bet $10, Win $150” bonus—meaning you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets if your first $10 wager hits. For my fellow bettors in all other legal states, you get a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer, meaning if your opening wager misses, BetMGM refunds your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

Let’s break down exactly what you’re getting. Handicapping these elite matchups is a lot easier when you’re playing with house money, and choosing the right promotion is the best way to maximize your starting bankroll. Here is everything you need to know about the available promotional codes and their respective bonuses before we place our wagers.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other Participating States) TOP1500 New User Offer (All Other Participating States) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 29, 2026

How the Offers Work

Depending on where you are laying your action, your welcome promo will look a little different. I always tell bettors to know their specific offer inside and out so they can strategize accordingly.

For my friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you will use code TOP150. You simply place a $10 qualifying wager, and if that bet wins, you score $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to try and turn a small, calculated stake into a very healthy starting bankroll.

If you are signing up from any other participating US state, you’ll use code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer. I love using this type of safety net for a slightly more aggressive exotic bet or a confident moneyline play. You can wager up to $1,500 on your first college basketball ticket, and if it falls short, BetMGM steps in and refunds your entire stake as bonus bets. You get a second chance to find that winning wager.

Use Your BetMGM Bonus on MLB Games

While I’m heavily focused on college hoops matchups, I know some of us are already eyeing the baseball diamond. The beautiful thing about this welcome promo is its absolute flexibility. If you prefer to skip the hardwood and look for value on the bases, you can easily use your BetMGM bonus code to bet on MLB games.

Whether you’re playing the moneyline on a heavy favorite or putting together a nice run-line parlay for the afternoon slate, your welcome bonus applies just the same.

NCAA Tournament Games on Sunday

Before you lock in your tickets, check out the current moneyline, spread, and total odds for the top matchups on the board:

Tennessee Volunteers vs Michigan Wolverines

Moneyline: Michigan -340 / Tennessee +268

Michigan -340 / Tennessee +268 Spread: Michigan -7.5 (-111) / Tennessee +7.5 (-109)

Michigan -7.5 (-111) / Tennessee +7.5 (-109) Total: 146.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

UConn Huskies vs Duke Blue Devils

Moneyline: Duke -222 / UConn +183

Duke -222 / UConn +183 Spread: Duke -5.5 (-103) / UConn +5.5 (-118)

Duke -5.5 (-103) / UConn +5.5 (-118) Total: 133.5 (Over -114 / Under -106)

The No. 7 UConn Huskies (29-5) will face the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils (32-2). Duke is laying 5.5 points, fueled by the sensational Cameron Boozer, who is an absolute machine right now, averaging 21 points and 11.33 rebounds per game this postseason.

Earlier, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (31-3) will battle the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (22-11). The Wolverines are laying 7.5 points. Michigan’s dynamic offense is cooking, paced by Yaxel Lendeborg, and the elite playmaking of Elliot Cadeau.

How to Use the BetMGM Bonus Code

Ready to jump in the trenches with me? Activating your sportsbook promotion is a quick and straightforward process.

First, you’ll need to create and register a new account here. During the sign-up process, you will be required to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. As you complete your registration, be absolutely sure to input the correct promo code corresponding to your location:

Use BetMGM bonus code TOP150 (for MI, NJ, PA, and WV)

(for MI, NJ, PA, and WV) Use BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 (for all other eligible states)

Finally, you will need to deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure banking methods in order to activate the offer. Once your initial deposit clears, your account is fully equipped and you’re ready to start handicapping college basketball games.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.