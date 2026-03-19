BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for March Madness This Weekend

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Ahead of the highly anticipated college basketball clash between the Penn Quakers and the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini, new players can take advantage of a lucrative welcome promotion by using a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This exclusive offer gives users in most eligible US states a $1,500 first-bet offer to use on the game, meaning if your initial wager on Illinois or Penn loses, you will receive up to $1,500 back in bonus bets.







Meanwhile, bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have the unique choice between that same $1,500 first-bet safety net or an alternative promotion where placing a $10 wager on the matchup nets $150 in bonus bets if the bet wins.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for March Madness

If you are planning to wager on the Penn Quakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini matchup, securing your welcome offer is the best way to maximize your initial bankroll. BetMGM has tailored its promotions depending on your location, giving new players outstanding value whether they want a first-bet safety net or an opportunity to earn bonus bets from a small initial wager.

Here is a complete overview of the available promotions, bonus codes, and key details:

For most college basketball fans looking to wager on the Penn vs. Illinois matchup, the primary BetMGM bonus code unlocks a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. Available to new users in most participating US states, this promotion provides a valuable safety net for your initial wager. If you bet up to $1,500 on your first ticket and it happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to score a win.

Use BetMGMBonus Code on Penn Quakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The Illinois Fighting Illini enter this game as massive betting favorites, which is to be expected for an AP Top 25 powerhouse. At -10000 on the moneyline and laying 25.5 points on the spread, oddsmakers anticipate a lopsided affair in favor of the Illini.

When analyzing the first-half lines, MGM has Illinois favored by 14.5 points (-120) before the break, with a first-half total set at 70.5 points. If the Fighting Illini come out firing, they could quickly pull away and cover the early margin. The full-game total sits at 150.5 points, indicating expectations for a relatively fast-paced, high-scoring matchup, likely driven by the potent Illinois offense. MGM also lists the Fighting Illini’s team total at 88.5 points, heavily suggesting that oddsmakers foresee a dominant scoring output from the home side.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Offer

Ready to get in on the action for the Penn Quakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini matchup? Claiming your sportsbook promo is a simple and straightforward process.

First, new users will need to create and register a BetMGM account. The registration process is quick, requiring you to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and secure your profile.

During sign-up, you will be prompted to enter a promo code to lock in your exclusive offer. Regardless of your state, use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure your promotion.

Once your account is registered and the bonus code has been successfully applied, the final step is to fund your bankroll. You will need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods in order to activate the offer. After your qualifying deposit is processed, you are all set to browse the college basketball odds and place your wagers on this highly anticipated matchup.