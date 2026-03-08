BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Lakers, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for an awesome NBA Sunday, including the Knicks vs. Lakers and Spurs vs. Rockets games. Create a new account to get started, and BetMGM will use your location services on your device to allow you to receive either a $1,500 first bet or $150 bonus.







Most of you who sign up will receive a $1,500 first bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss.

On the other hand, those of you located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia will instead receive a $150 bonus with a winning wager. Place a $10 wager and get back a $150 bonus if that wager settles as a win.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Sunday Bonus

As the Los Angeles Lakers host the New York Knicks for this highly anticipated inter-conference matchup, new users can utilize specific bonus codes to enhance their betting experience. With the spotlight on this 3:30 PM ET game, BetMGM offers distinct welcome packages tailored to specific locations. Then, users can check out the Western Conference showdown between the Rockets and Spurs right after.

Below are the active bonus codes and offer details available for this weekend’s NBA action:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 8th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock $1,500 First Bet Offer or Bet $10, Get $150

As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare to host the New York Knicks for this Sunday matinee, new users in most eligible states can take advantage of the standard $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion provides a safety net for those looking to wager on the 3:30 PM ET tip-off. By using the bonus code TOP1500, bettors can place an initial wager of up to $1,500 on the game; if the bet loses, BetMGM refunds the entire stake in the form of bonus bets, allowing players a second chance to get in on the NBA action.

For prospective bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a choice between two distinct welcome packages. Users in these four states can opt for the aforementioned $1,500 First Bet Offer or select a specific “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Under the second option, a player simply places a $10 wager on the Lakers vs. Knicks matchup; if that bet wins, the user receives $150 in bonus bets in addition to their cash winnings. This flexibility allows fans in these specific markets to tailor their sign-up bonus to their preferred betting strategy for this high-profile inter-conference clash.

Knicks vs. Lakers Betting Preview via BetMGM

The New York Knicks travel to the West Coast to face the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, CA. The visiting New York Knicks enter this contest as slight favorites against the spread. The total is set at 227.5 points, reflecting the offensive capabilities of both squads; the New York Knicks are averaging 117.2 points per game this season, while the Los Angeles Lakers are close behind with an average of 116.0 points.

Bet Type New York Knicks Los Angeles Lakers Spread -2.5 (-118) +2.5 (-102) Moneyline -149 +125 Total Points Over 227.5 (-105) Under 227.5 (-115)

Odds as of March 08, 2026 from BetMGM.

Betting trends suggest distinct momentum for both sides in specific contexts. We put a lot of stock in how teams perform in specific situational spots, and the New York Knicks have performed well recently in this position, going 5-1 against the spread on the road as a favorite over their last six games. They are also 3-1 against the spread following a win in their previous four outings.

Conversely, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to cover the number when facing elite defensive units. They are currently 0-4 against the spread at home against top-10 scoring defenses over their last four attempts—a relevant statistic given the Knicks allow just 110.6 points per game.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Lakers vs. Knicks

Getting started with BetMGM in time for the 3:30 PM ET tip-off is a streamlined process. Whether backing the New York Knicks on the road or the Los Angeles Lakers at home, new users can follow these steps to secure their welcome offer before the action begins.

Register an Account: Download the BetMGM app or visit the website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: This step determines your welcome package. TOP1500: Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use this code to unlock the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer (if their bet wins) or the First Bet Offer. TOP1500: Users in all other eligible states must use this code to activate the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Deposit: After registration, fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10. BetMGM accepts a variety of secure payment methods to facilitate this transaction. Place Your Wager: Navigate to the NBA market and place your qualifying bet on the Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks game.

Once the wager is placed, the respective promotion is active, adding an extra layer of excitement to this Sunday’s inter-conference showdown.