BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Iowa-Illinois, MLB, Any Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got some absolute beauties on the board for the Elite Eight. If you’re looking to build your bankroll, the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is your ticket to a nice pay day ahead of premier matchups like the battle between Purdue and Arizona or the Big Ten showdown between Iowa and Illinois. Register here to place a hefty wager or win bonus bets.

Depending on your state, you’ll get a specific reward to help you handicap tonight’s games with confidence. If you’re registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are locked into a fantastic “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo. For everyone else in eligible US states, you’re getting the massive $1,500 First Bet Offer, which refunds an unsuccessful initial wager up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Let’s get into how we can use this to our advantage before the next tip-off.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

Whether you’re looking to lay a bet on tonight’s Top 10 battle or that gritty Big Ten clash, we need the right promo for the job. Here’s a quick breakdown of the codes and welcome bonuses based on where you’re betting from:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 (if your bet wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 28, 2026

Unlocking Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

Let’s keep the strategy simple. If you’re betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks a straightforward “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. You’ll place a $10 moneyline or spread wager on tonight’s slate, and if that ticket cashes, you walk away with your standard winnings plus an extra $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic way to turn a small stake into a very real chance at a bigger payout without overcomplicating your betting slip.

For my friends in all other eligible US states, you’re rolling with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, which grants exclusive access to the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This is the ultimate safety net for your bankroll. You can fire away on your first bet up to $1,500 with total peace of mind. If that opening wager loses, BetMGM has your back, fully refunding your stake in bonus bets so we can keep hunting for winners as the college hoops season rolls on.

NCAA Tournament Games on Saturday

Here is the current consensus morning line for tonight’s college basketball matchups:

Iowa Hawkeyes at Illinois Fighting Illini

Moneyline: Iowa (+240) / Illinois (-302)

Iowa (+240) / Illinois (-302) Spread: Iowa +6.5 (-105) / Illinois -6.5 (-115)

Iowa +6.5 (-105) / Illinois -6.5 (-115) Total (Over/Under): 138.5 (Over -109 / Under -111)

Purdue Boilermakers at Arizona Wildcats

Moneyline: Purdue (+213) / Arizona (-265)

Purdue (+213) / Arizona (-265) Spread: Purdue +6.5 (-114) / Arizona -6.5 (-106)

Purdue +6.5 (-114) / Arizona -6.5 (-106) Total (Over/Under): 153.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Tonight’s board is headlined by a heavy-hitting Top 10 showdown between the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats (32-2) and the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (27-8). I’m looking at Arizona as 6.5-point favorites, and they are bringing the heat. We need to keep a close eye on the Wildcats’ Brayden Burries, who is putting up an impressive 19.0 points per game on a blistering .643 field goal percentage in the NCAA Tournament.

In our other marquee game, the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (24-8) are laying 6.5 points against the Iowa Hawkeyes. If Iowa wants to cover that spread, they need Bennett Stirtz to keep pushing the tempo.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting set up and claiming your promotional offer before tonight’s games tip off is a breeze. I always make sure to follow these simple steps to activate a new account and lock in my bonuses:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook here by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Promo Code: During registration, you’ll be prompted to input promo code TOP150 or TOP1500 Fund Your Account: Make a minimum initial deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to get your bankroll started. Place Your Wager: With your account fully funded, place your qualifying first bet on tonight’s college basketball slate to officially activate the offer.

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