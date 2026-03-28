BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Iowa-Illinois, Elite Eight Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New BetMGM users can take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer ahead of the highly anticipated college basketball clash between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini. By applying the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 during registration, eligible customers can unlock massive value for this postseason game. New players across all participating states will receive a $1,500 First Bet Offer, providing a fantastic safety net to wager confidently on this thrilling Big Ten matchup. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Elite 8 Games

Whether you are backing the underdog Iowa Hawkeyes or laying the points with the favored Illinois Fighting Illini, taking advantage of the right welcome promotion can elevate your postseason betting experience. Review the table below for a quick summary of the available promotion and the correct promo code to use when signing up.

Be sure to input the correct code during sign-up. This ensures your account is properly credited before you place your wagers on this thrilling Big Ten clash.

For college basketball fans residing in eligible U.S. states, BetMGM provides a generous standalone $1,500 First Bet Offer. By using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, you can place your first wager with complete confidence.

Simply create your account and place your first wager on the Iowa vs. Illinois showdown. If your opening bet doesn’t go as planned, BetMGM has you covered by returning your entire initial stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. This provides a fantastic safety net as you dive into the college hoops postseason action.

Use BetMGM Code on Iowa Hawkeyes vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Both programs enter this matchup riding impressive three-game winning streaks in current postseason play. The Fighting Illini have been an absolute force, sitting comfortably with a flawless 3-0 record while boasting a massive +22.0 point differential. While Iowa hasn’t been involved in lopsided affairs, the Hawkeyes are finding ways to win close games and maintaining a +4.3 scoring margin.

The Illinois Fighting Illini enter this contest as clear favorites, heavily supported by an elite offense that has averaged 82.0 points per game in the NCAA Tournament while stifling opponents to just 60.0 points defensively over their last three outings. Illinois leans on the dominant frontcourt presence of David Mirkovic, who is averaging a double-double with 16.7 points and 10.67 rebounds per game, alongside Keaton Wagler’s sharp 15.0 points per game.

On the other side, the underdog Iowa Hawkeyes have been putting up 72.3 points per game in the tournament but surrender 68.0 points on the defensive end. If Iowa is going to keep this game within the 6.5-point spread, they will need big performances from their leading scorers Bennett Stirtz (16.3 points and 3.7 assists per game) and Alvaro Folgueiras (14.7 points per game on an incredibly efficient 60% shooting from the floor).

How to Activate Your BetMGM Welcome Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer before the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Illinois Fighting Illini:

Create an Account: Start by registering a new BetMGM account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and set up your profile. Apply the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to claim your welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Finish the setup by depositing at least $10 into your account using one of the available secure payment methods.

Once your minimum $10 deposit is successfully processed, your offer will be fully activated. You are then ready to dive into the action and place your first wager on this thrilling Big Ten postseason matchup!