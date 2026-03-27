BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Duke-St. John’s, NCAA Tournament Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’ve got a fantastic slate of college hoops tonight, and there is nothing better than having a little skin in the game. New BetMGM users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next college basketball game by signing up here with the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.

Depending on your location, you’re looking at a real chance for a nice pay day. For my friends in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you must use code TOP150 for a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo. For bettors in all other eligible US states, use code TOP1500 to lock in a massive $1,500 first-bet offer, meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 at a Glance

Before we start handicapping tonight’s marquee matchups, you need to know exactly what offers are on the table. Whether you’re planning to key a heavy favorite or take a shot on a road underdog, refer to the breakdown below for the specific bonus code and promotional offer available in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 27, 2026

Claim a $1,500 First-Bet Offer or a $150 Bonus

Let’s break down the strategy behind these promos. Depending on where you’re placing your wagers, BetMGM has a specific offer ready to boost your bankroll. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get to use the BetMGM bonus code TOP150. This unlocks a low-risk “bet $10, get $150” promotion. Just place a $10 moneyline or spread wager, and if your bet hits, BetMGM credits your account with $150 in bonus bets. It’s a fantastic, low-stress way to get started.

For sports fans registering in all other eligible US states, the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is your ticket to a massive $1,500 first-bet offer. I love using this type of promo as a safety net when I’m chasing a bigger payout. Simply place your first wager up to $1,500, and if it doesn’t go your way, you receive your original stake back as bonus bets. This gives us a valuable second chance to cash in on the intense college basketball slate without sweating a tough beat.

NCAAB Betting Lines on Friday

Before we lock in our tickets, let’s take a look at the current odds for tonight’s loaded college basketball schedule:

St. John’s Red Storm vs Duke Blue Devils | Spread: Duke -6.5 | O/U: 140.5 | Moneyline: Duke -287 / St. John’s +231

| Spread: Duke -6.5 | O/U: 140.5 | Moneyline: Duke -287 / St. John’s +231 Alabama Crimson Tide vs Michigan Wolverines | Spread: Michigan -9.5 | O/U: 172.5 | Moneyline: Michigan -483 / Alabama +364

| Spread: Michigan -9.5 | O/U: 172.5 | Moneyline: Michigan -483 / Alabama +364 Michigan State Spartans vs UConn Huskies | Spread: UConn -1.5 | O/U: 136.5 | Moneyline: UConn -127 / Michigan State +107

| Spread: UConn -1.5 | O/U: 136.5 | Moneyline: UConn -127 / Michigan State +107 Tennessee Volunteers vs Iowa State Cyclones | Spread: Iowa State -3.5 | O/U: 139.5 | Moneyline: Iowa State -187 / Tennessee +155

The marquee matchup of the night is an absolute heavyweight bout as the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans take on the No. 7 UConn Huskies. Oddsmakers expect a thriller, setting the Huskies as narrow 1.5-point favorites. UConn leans heavily on Alex Karaban, who is averaging a massive 24.5 points per game on 56.3% shooting in the NCAA Tournament. But I’m looking at the Spartans’ elite facilitation to keep this close.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will play the No. 10 St. John’s Red Storm. Duke enters as a 6.5-point favorite, and for good reason. Their frontcourt is utterly dominant, spearheaded by Cameron Boozer.

If you’re hunting for a shootout, though, turn your attention to No. 18 Alabama at No. 3 Michigan. That matchup carries an astronomical 172.5-point total.

How to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To jump into the trenches and start placing your college basketball wagers, just follow these steps:

Create an Account: Register a new account here. You’ll need to provide standard personal information—like your name, address, date of birth, and email—so they can verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, make sure to input the correct promo code for your region. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use the bonus code TOP150. For users in all other eligible states, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.

As soon as your qualifying deposit of $10 or more clears, your offer is officially activated. Let’s get out there, place some smart bets, and chase those big payouts.

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