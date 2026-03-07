BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for College Basketball, NBA, UFC 326

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

With the ACC regular-season finale between North Carolina and Duke and the NBA slate highlighting today, prospective bettors can review the available sign-up options below to determine which offer applies to their location.

Offers Codes and Details BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Date Confirmed March 7

BetMGM Bonus Code: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet

For sports fans located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a unique level of flexibility for the. New users in these four states can select between two distinct welcome offers to best suit their betting strategy. The first option is a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion, which awards $150 in bonus bets if a $10 wager on the game wins.

In all other participating states, new customers are exclusively eligible for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion functions as a safety net for your initial wager on this high-stakes ACC showdown or any NBA game. If your first bet on the spread, total, or moneyline does not win, BetMGM will reimburse the full amount of your stake, up to $1,500, in the form of bonus bets.

Use BetMGM College Basketball Bonus Code For North Carolina vs. Duke

Bet Type North Carolina Tar Heels Duke Blue Devils Spread +17.5 (-115) -17.5 (-105) Moneyline +1050 -2500 Total Points Over 147.5 (-110) Under 147.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers have positioned the Duke Blue Devils as massive favorites, reflecting their utter dominance at Cameron Indoor Stadium this season. Duke leads the ACC with a staggering +20.6 average point differential, scoring 83.2 points per game while boasting the conference’s best defense, allowing only 62.5 points per contest. Conversely, while the North Carolina Tar Heels possess a potent offense averaging 80.4 points per game, their defense has been more permeable, surrendering 70.9 points per game.

The disparity in venue performance is the key trend here. Duke is undefeated at home (14-0), whereas North Carolina has struggled to find consistency on the road (4-5). Cameron Boozer (22.6 PPG, 10.0 RPG) presents a difficult matchup for a Tar Heels interior defense that will also have to contend with Duke’s efficiency inside. North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson (19.8 PPG, 9.42 RPG) is out for the season after fracturing his thumb, so the Tar Heels need a heroic effort from the rest of their squad.

Best Bets:

Duke Blue Devils -17.5 (-107): While 17.5 points is a large number for a rivalry game, Duke’s average margin of victory (+20.6) suggests they are capable of covering. The combination of Duke’s elite defense and UNC’s road struggles makes a blowout plausible.

While 17.5 points is a large number for a rivalry game, Duke’s average margin of victory (+20.6) suggests they are capable of covering. The combination of Duke’s elite defense and UNC’s road struggles makes a blowout plausible. Over 146.5 (-110): Both teams average over 80 points per game offensively. Even with Duke’s strong defense, the pace of play and offensive talent on the floor—including sharpshooters like Duke’s Kon Knueppel or UNC’s Jonathan Powell from deep—should push this total over the mark.

Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with BetMGM to wager on the massive ACC showdown between North Carolina and Duke is a straightforward process. New users can take advantage of the welcome offer by following a few simple steps.

