BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Celtics-Thunder, Any NBA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to wager on the upcoming NBA slate can use BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to grab a $1,500 first bet on the NBA. Use bonus code TOP150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia to secure $150 in bonus bets by placing a $10 wager that goes on to win. Click here to start signing up.

These promotions provide the perfect opportunity for new users to go all in on Celtics vs. Thunder or any other NBA game. BetMGM Sportsbook will raise the stakes for first-time players with these offers.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150

Before the action tips off, eligible new players can claim one of two exclusive welcome offers. Here is a complete breakdown of the current promotions available to new users depending on their location:

BetMGM Bonus Code BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Bonus Last Verified On March 12, 2026

Every new player will have the chance to start with a massive promotion. Most new players will have access to the flexibility of the $1,500 first bet. Players in select states can turn a $10 bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

NBA Thursday Night Betting Preview, Odds

Before tip-off, make sure to check out the latest odds and lines to lock in your wagers. Here is the full rundown of the NBA schedule and current betting markets:

Matchup Spread Moneyline O/U Philadelphia 76ers at Detroit Pistons DET -15.5 (-105) / PHI +15.5 (-115) DET -1111 / PHI +700 222.5 Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs SAS -5.5 (-115) / DEN +5.5 (-105) SAS -222 / DEN +180 239.5 Boston Celtics at Oklahoma City Thunder OKC -6.5 (-110) / BOS +6.5 (-110) OKC -278 / BOS +220 217.5 Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers LAL -10.5 (-118) / CHI +10.5 (-102) LAL -556 / CHI +400 238.5

One of the premier matchups on the slate features the Boston Celtics on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a blistering 31.7 points per contest and recently tied Wilt Chamberlain’s NBA record with 126 straight 20-plus point games. As he pursues his 127th, the Thunder enter as 6.5-point favorites. Boston leans heavily on Jaylen Brown, who averages 28.3 points per game, alongside Jayson Tatum, who recently returned from a 10-month Achilles rehab. Bettors will watch closely to see if Boston can navigate an opportunistic OKC defense that forces 16.8 opponent turnovers per game.

Another marquee showdown pits the Denver Nuggets against the San Antonio Spurs, boasting an unbelievable frontcourt clash. Nikola Jokić enters averaging a triple-double with 28.6 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game. He faces San Antonio’s phenom Victor Wembanyama, who produces 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks a game. The Spurs, currently 48-17 and riding a five-game win streak, are 5.5-point favorites in a game featuring a slate-high 239.5-point total.

Additionally, the first-place Detroit Pistons (46-18) host a severely depleted Philadelphia 76ers roster missing Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid, leading to a massive 15.5-point spread.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your promotion ahead of the upcoming NBA action: