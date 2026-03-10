BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Celtics-Spurs, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Raptors prepare to tip off against the Rockets, new bettors can maximize their action by claiming the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 welcome offer. The specifics of the promotion vary depending on your location: players in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a special “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if their initial wager is a winner. For all other participating US states, the sportsbook provides a $1,500 first-bet offer, allowing new users to wager up to $1,500 on the NBA slate and receive their entire stake back in bonus bets if that first bet happens to lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bet

Whether you are backing the Raptors or the Rockets, the current NBA schedule provides the perfect opportunity to secure your welcome bonus. Depending on the state you are wagering from, you can take advantage of one of two generous new-user promotions before tip-off.

As the Raptors and Rockets prepare to take the court, new users can activate the latest BetMGM bonus code to maximize their betting potential. The specific details of your welcome promotion will depend entirely on your current state. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can claim an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. Simply register your new account and place a qualifying $10 wager on an upcoming matchup; if your initial bet is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

For sports fans located in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides a highly lucrative $1,500 first-bet offer. This promotion acts as a safety net for your initial wager on the NBA schedule. If you place your first bet on the Raptors or Rockets and it happens to fall short, the sportsbook will refund 100% of your stake, up to a maximum of $1,500, in bonus bets, ensuring you still have plenty of firepower to use on future games.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code

Here is a look at the odds for the NBA games on the schedule:

Raptors at Rockets Moneyline: Raptors +165 | Rockets -200 Spread: Raptors +5.5 (-115) | Rockets -5.5 (-105) Total: O/U 217.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Celtics at Spurs Moneyline: Celtics +125 | Spurs -154 Spread: Celtics +3.5 (-115) | Spurs -3.5 (-105) Total: O/U 222.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Timberwolves at Lakers Moneyline: Timberwolves -149 | Lakers +125 Spread: Timberwolves -3.5 (-105) | Lakers +3.5 (-115) Total: O/U 234.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



The marquee matchup features the Timberwolves taking on the Lakers in a game boasting the highest total on the board at 234.5. Both squads enter the contest red-hot. Keep an eye on Luka Dončić, who is lighting up the scoreboard for the Lakers with a staggering 32.5 points, 8.4 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. Minnesota answers with Anthony Edwards, who is pouring in 29.6 points per game while sinking 40.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Another blockbuster showdown pits the Celtics against the Spurs. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama continues to dominate on both ends of the floor, averaging 23.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and an imposing 3.0 blocks per game. Wembanyama’s presence has drawn immense respect around the league, with Celtics star Jaylen Brown recently noting, “That boy Wemby is a problem, a big problem… He’s not even human.” The Celtics will look to counter his frontcourt presence with Brown, who leads Boston with 28.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while handling a massive 36.3% usage rate.

How to Redeem BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started is a quick and seamless process. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer ahead of the matchup between the Raptors and Rockets: