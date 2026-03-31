BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Cavaliers-Lakers, NBA, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and use a $1,500 safety net or a $150 bonus offer to get in on the action for tonight’s NBA and MLB matchups. Bet on games like Cavaliers vs. Lakers and Yankees vs. Mariners after you click here and sign up.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Overview

Here is a structural breakdown of the current BetMGM promotional offers based on regional availability:

BetMGM Offers Codes + Info BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 (If Bet Wins) BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Offer Verified March 31

BetMGM Bonus Code Details

For new users registering from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook provides a high-leverage “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To qualify, simply place a $10 cash wager on any market for this regular-season matchup. If that wager settles as a win, your account is credited with $150 in bonus bets to deploy on future games, significantly boosting your initial bankroll.

For bettors outside of MI, NJ, PA, or WV, the $1,500 First Bet Offer yields a distinct risk-mitigation strategy. By placing your opening wager, you execute your bet knowing that a loss triggers a full refund of your stake in bonus bets, capping at an astronomical $1,500. This setup allows bettors to pursue higher-variance wagers with a layer of protection.

BetMGM NBA Odds Tonight

Before locking in your wagers on tonight’s action, it is critical to evaluate the latest market odds across the league. Here is the betting snapshot for today’s scheduled games:

Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons Spread: Pistons -2.5 (-110) / Raptors +2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Pistons -150 / Raptors +125 Total: O/U 220.5 (O -105 / U -115)

New York Knicks at Houston Rockets Spread: Knicks -1.5 (-102) / Rockets +1.5 (-118) Moneyline: Knicks -110 / Rockets -110 Total: O/U 218.5 (O -105 / U -115)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers Spread: Lakers -1.5 (-118) / Cavaliers +1.5 (-102) Moneyline: Lakers -135 / Cavaliers +110 Total: O/U 236.5 (O -110 / U -110)



The focal point tonight takes us to Los Angeles, where the Lakers host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both squads enter with strong 4-1 records over their last five games, positioning the Lakers as narrow 1.5-point home favorites. The Lakers’ lineup produces immense statistical volume this season. Luka Dončić is registering a staggering 33.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shares the floor with LeBron James (20.9 PPG, 7.0 APG) and Austin Reaves, who delivers an impressive 23.5 points per night. Cleveland counters with its own high-usage assets, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 28.0 points per game and Darius Garland contributing 18.0 points and 6.9 assists. Given these offensive efficiencies, the lofty 236.5 projected total is entirely logical.

In an equally intriguing interconference battle, the Knicks sit as slight 1.5-point road favorites against the Rockets. Jalen Brunson anchors New York’s possession metrics, averaging 26.3 points and 6.7 assists, while big man Karl-Anthony Towns controls the glass with 11.9 rebounds to complement his 20.0 points per game. Houston will rely heavily on the interior production of Alperen Sengun (20.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 6.2 APG) and Amen Thompson (17.9 PPG, 7.9 RPG) to defend home court.

MLB Matchups on Tonight’s Slate

While the NBA schedule provides compelling data points, bettors can also apply their promotional strategies to tonight’s Major League Baseball action. Evaluating run lines, pitching metrics, and player props in these games can yield additional betting value across the board:

Rangers vs. Orioles

Red Sox vs. Astros

Yankees vs. Mariners

Giants vs. Padres

Guardians vs. Dodgers

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Ready to secure your edge for tonight’s action? Claiming your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started: