BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Any NCAA Tournament Game This Weekend

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All new users can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers, depending on your state.







Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location. This provides the perfect opportunity to dive head first into the second round of the NCAA Tournament, which starts today at 12:10 p.m. ET. Here are the two different offers available:

New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for CBB Bonus Saturday

Before diving into the Saint Louis Billikens vs. Michigan Wolverines matchup, review the details of the current BetMGM welcome promotions. Depending on your location, there are different bonuses available to help you maximize your initial wagers. Use the quick reference table below to find the exact offer and the corresponding bonus code tailored for your state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get a $150 Bonus or a $1,500 First-Bet Offer

When using the BetMGM bonus code for the upcoming Saint Louis Billikens vs. Michigan Wolverines matchup, the welcome bonuses available to you will vary depending on your state. New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are uniquely positioned with a choice between two distinct promotions. You can choose the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer, which grants you $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying $10 wager wins. Alternatively, you can opt for the $1,500 first-bet offer. With this option, you can wager up to $1,500 on your first bet and receive the entire stake back in bonus bets if it happens to lose.

For new players registering from all other eligible U.S. states, BetMGM provides the standalone $1,500 first-bet offer. This robust promotion gives you peace of mind when backing either the #3 ranked Wolverines or the dynamic Billikens, ensuring that if your initial college basketball wager falls short, your stake is completely refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

Use BetMGM for March Madness Games Today

The #3 ranked Michigan Wolverines (31-3) prepare to host the Saint Louis Billikens on March 21, 2026, at 12:10 PM ET. Michigan enters this contest as one of the top teams in the nation, boasting an elite record and sitting comfortably near the top of the AP Top 25 poll. The Wolverines are coming off a strong 1-0 start in their postseason run, showcasing a high-octane offense. The Billikens, meanwhile, have also started their postseason with a 1-0 record in the Atlantic 10. With both teams bringing undeniable offensive momentum into this matchup, this game presents serious implications for their respective postseason journeys.

Saint Louis vs Wolverines Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Saint Louis Billikens Michigan Wolverines Spread +12.5 (-110) -12.5 (-110) Moneyline +575 -909 Total Points Over 161.5 (-110) Under 161.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 21, 2026 from MGM.

Both programs have been absolute juggernauts on the offensive end of the floor during their current postseason stretch. The Michigan Wolverines outscored their first round opponent by 21 points, but, not to be outdone, the Saint Louis Billikens had similar success in the first round, also scoring over 100 points.

Given the sheer scoring volume both teams have displayed recently, the betting total of 161.5 points is a primary focal point. The Wolverines have proven they can dictate an up-tempo game, and the Billikens have shown zero hesitation in trading baskets.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to get in on the action for the Saint Louis Billikens vs. Michigan Wolverines matchup? Activating your promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process.

First, you will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM. Simply follow the on-screen prompts and provide your standard personal information to verify your identity and securely set up your profile.

During the registration process, be sure to input the correct promo code for your specific location to unlock the promotion:

Bonus Code TOP150: Use this code if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV).

Use this code if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Bonus Code TOP1500: Use this code if you are registering from any other eligible state.

Once your account is successfully created and the appropriate bonus code is applied, the final step is to make a qualifying deposit. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods in order to fully activate the offer. Once funded, you are all set to place your wagers on this highly anticipated college basketball showdown.