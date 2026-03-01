BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus For 76ers-Celtics, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who utilize the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 can unlock a $150 bonus offer or a $1,500 first bet safety net to jumpstart their accounts. The offer you get is determine by your location, and you can use your reward to bet on tonight's big 76ers vs. Celtics game or any other NBA matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Offer Overview

As the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden for an 8:00 PM EST tip-off that headlines tonight’s schedule, bettors have access to distinct welcome offers based on their location. Below is a breakdown of the current BetMGM bonus codes available for tonight’s action:

BetMGM Offers Codes + Information BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Offer Verified March 1, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: $1,500 Offer or Bet & Get Promo

Most new customers can activate BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion is ideal for those looking to place a larger initial wager on tonight’s 8:00 PM EST showdown. From a bankroll management perspective, this offer functions as a safety net: if your first bet on the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics settles as a loss, BetMGM will refund your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Exclusively for users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the sportsbook offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” deal using BetMGM bonus code TOP150. To qualify, new players in these states must wager $10 on any market. If that bet wins, the account is credited with $150 in bonus bets on top of the standard cash profit. This alternative provides a high-ROI option for those looking to back either side.

Take Advantage of BetMGM NBA Bonus Code Tonight

The NBA slate for tonight is headlined by two Eastern Conference matchups. Bettors can find the latest odds below:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic (6:00 PM EST) Moneyline: Pistons -210 | Magic +170 Spread: Pistons -5.5 (-105) | Magic +5.5 (-115) Total: O/U 224.5

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (8:00 PM EST) Moneyline: Celtics -350 | 76ers +275 Spread: Celtics -9.5 (-110) | 76ers +9.5 (-110) Total: O/U 220.5



The marquee matchup at TD Garden sees the Boston Celtics hosting the Philadelphia 76ers as heavy 9.5-point favorites. The data supports the wide spread: Boston boasts the league’s second-best offensive rating (116.8) and relies on high-volume production from Jaylen Brown, who is averaging a stellar 29.1 points per game. Conversely, the Sixers face a disadvantage without Joel Embiid (oblique strain). Philadelphia’s offense, currently ranked 23rd with a 113.1 rating, will need Tyrese Maxey (29.1 PPG) to significantly outperform his projections to cover the number against Boston’s depth.

Earlier in the evening, the Detroit Pistons visit the Orlando Magic as 5.5-point road favorites. Detroit’s offensive efficiency has been a key driver of their recent success, ranking 9th in the NBA (117.5 PPG). This attack is orchestrated by Cade Cunningham, who is generating 25.4 points and 9.8 assists per game. The Magic will attempt to defend their home court without Franz Wagner (ankle), placing a heavy usage burden on Paolo Banchero (21.7 PPG) to match Detroit’s scoring output.

Additional In-App Value

Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM provides existing users with various promotional tools to enhance value across different sports:

Court of Legends: A free-to-play game offering opportunities to win prizes.

A free-to-play game offering opportunities to win prizes. NBA Boost Pack: enhance your potential payouts on select basketball markets.

enhance your potential payouts on select basketball markets. Fast Break: Win up to $50 in bonuses each day.

Win up to $50 in bonuses each day. EPL Early Payout: A utility for soccer bettors that settles wagers early if your team takes a substantial lead.

A utility for soccer bettors that settles wagers early if your team takes a substantial lead. Golf Odds Boost Token: Increases the odds on specific golf wagers.

Increases the odds on specific golf wagers. NHL Hat Trick Jackpot: Offers rewards for predicting player performances on the ice.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Steps To Sign Up

