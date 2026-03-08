BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Celtics-Cavaliers, NBA Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into a loaded NBA Sunday betting slate by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, and claim the best welcome offer available in your state while doing so. Use this opportunity to create a new account and dive into NBA games today such as the Celtics vs. Cavaliers and Knicks vs. Lakers.







New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager as their first wager on the app, and having that bet settle as a win.

For bettors in all other eligible states, the promotion secures a first bet offer up to $1,500. With this option, you will receive bonus bets back if your first wager settles as a loss. Think of this as two opportunities to win big on BetMGM.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA Bonus

With the Eastern Conference standings tightening up, Sunday’s clash in Cleveland presents a prime situational spot to utilize the BetMGM welcome offer. Whether you are fading the public or backing the favorite, the table below breaks down the specific bonus codes and value propositions available for this March 8, 2026 matchup based on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 8th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Details

It goes without saying that having options is key to long-term betting success. As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to defend their home court against the Boston Celtics this Sunday, eligible bettors can tailor their entry strategy based on their state. For users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM provides a unique “Bet and Get” structure. These players can lock in $150 in bonus bets by placing a winning $10 wager on the game. Alternatively, they can opt for the First Bet Offer, which covers up to $1,500 in bonus bets if the initial stake loses.

For new customers in all other participating states, the smart play is the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion ensures that if your first wager on this Eastern Conference showdown doesn’t hit, you aren’t left empty-handed. Instead, you receive your stake back (up to $1,500) as bonus bets. This offers a significant safety net for bettors looking to back either the Cavaliers or Celtics in what promises to be a tightly contested matchup.

Use BetMGM NBA Bonus Code on Celtics vs Cavaliers Sunday

The spotlight turns to Cleveland, OH, where the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. Both squads enter this contest as top-tier competitors, with significant playoff positioning on the line. The Cavaliers have been reshaping their identity with recent roster moves, including the addition of James Harden, while the Celtics are navigating the return of Jayson Tatum, whose presence drastically alters the handicap for this game.

The home team enters this contest as a slight favorite, which stands to reason given their recent form in Cleveland. Below are the current betting lines for Sunday’s game.

Bet Type Boston Celtics Cleveland Cavaliers Spread +1.5 (-110) -1.5 (-110) Moneyline -102 -118 Total Points Over 223.5 (-115) Under 223.5 (-105)

Odds as of March 08, 2026 from BetMGM.

The betting landscape for this game reflects just how evenly matched these teams are, with the Cleveland Cavaliers favored by a narrow 1.5 points at home. Offensively, the Cavaliers have been potent on their home floor, averaging 119.1 points per game. The Celtics are not far behind, putting up 114.5 points per game on the road.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting your account funded in time for the 1:00 PM ET tip-off in Cleveland is straightforward. Whether you are looking at the Celtics as a live underdog or backing the Cavaliers at home, new users can follow these steps to claim their welcome offer this Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Click the Link: Navigate to the BetMGM registration page through the link provided on this page to begin the sign-up process. Create an Account: Enter standard personal information to verify your identity, including your name, address, and date of birth. Enter the Code: When prompted, input the appropriate bonus code for your location to maximize your value: MI, NJ, PA, WV: Use code TOP150 to access the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer or TOP1500 for the First Bet Offer. All Other Legal States: Use code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the NBA tab and place your qualifying wager on the Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup.

Must be 21+ and present in a participating state. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.