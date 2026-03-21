BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus as NCAA Tournament Continues

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to turn tonight’s college basketball action into a nice pay day, we’ve got the perfect starting point. The madness of March is in full swing, and using the right BetMGM bonus code gives new players a huge edge ahead of the next college basketball game. Sign up here to claim the best welcome offer in your state.

Here is the exact breakdown: new users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” welcome offer, while users in all other legal US states (except NY) can grab a massive $1,500 first-bet offer that refunds your stake in bonus bets if your opening wager loses.

Whether you’re handicapping the heavyweight clash between Vanderbilt and Nebraska or looking for an underdog key in the Illinois vs. VCU matchup, this is the bankroll boost we need to get started.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlocking Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Welcome Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Welcome Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

I always tell my fellow bettors that managing your bankroll starts with maximizing the promos available to you. Depending on your state, this BetMGM bonus code sets you up with a fantastic safety net or an instant bankroll builder to kick off your college basketball betting strategy.

If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you must use code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. It is incredibly straightforward: if your first qualifying $10 wager wins, you get an extra $150 in bonus bets.

For my friends in all other participating US states, you will use code TOP1500 to lock in the $1,500 first-bet offer. There is nothing better than firing at a big underdog moneyline or building a juicy parlay knowing that if your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. It gives us a real chance to chase a bigger payout right out of the gate with confidence.

Round of 32 Games on Saturday Night

Before tip-off, make sure to check out the morning line odds. Here is the current betting breakdown for today’s college basketball action:

VCU Rams @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Moneyline: VCU +433 / Illinois -595

VCU +433 / Illinois -595 Spread: Illinois -10.5 (-111) / VCU +10.5 (-109)

Illinois -10.5 (-111) / VCU +10.5 (-109) Total: O/U 151.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Vanderbilt Commodores @ Nebraska Cornhuskers

Moneyline: Vanderbilt -126 / Nebraska +105

Vanderbilt -126 / Nebraska +105 Spread: Vanderbilt -1.5 (-114) / Nebraska +1.5 (-107)

Vanderbilt -1.5 (-114) / Nebraska +1.5 (-107) Total: O/U 146.5 (Over -111 / Under -109)

High Point Panthers @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Moneyline: High Point +544 / Arkansas -806

High Point +544 / Arkansas -806 Spread: Arkansas -11.5 (-115) / High Point +11.5 (-105)

Arkansas -11.5 (-115) / High Point +11.5 (-105) Total: O/U 169.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Tonight’s Round of 32 slate is packed with top-tier matchups, and I’m already building my betting card. The game that immediately jumps off the screen is the tight showdown between the No. 16 Vanderbilt Commodores and the No. 15 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The oddsmakers set Vandy as slight 1.5-point road favorites. The Commodores are riding high on Tyler Tanner, who just dropped 26 points and 5 assists. But don’t sleep on Nebraska; they just secured their first-ever NCAA Tournament win, fueled by Pryce Sandfort sinking 7 of 12 from deep for 23 points.

We’ve also got a massive track meet brewing when the High Point Panthers clash with the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks. The total sits at a whopping 169.5. Arkansas leans heavily on Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas, but High Point brings their own firepower with Rob Martin.

Finally, I’m keying the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini on the moneyline for some of my exotic bets tonight against the VCU Rams. Illinois’ freshman big man David Mirkovic has been an absolute nightmare in the paint. He’ll be tasked with slowing down VCU’s Terrence Hill Jr., who enters off a 34-point masterpiece.

Guide for Using the BetMGM Bonus Offer Tonight

Ready to get in the trenches and lock in your action? Activating your welcome offer is incredibly simple. Just follow these steps to get your bankroll ready for tip-off:

Create Your Account: Click here to sign up. You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, and email address—to securely register and verify your identity.

Click here to sign up. You will need to provide standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, and email address—to securely register and verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the crucial step. During sign-up, input the exact promo code for your state. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other legal betting state, enter bonus code TOP1500 .

This is the crucial step. During sign-up, input the exact promo code for your state. Use bonus code if you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other legal betting state, enter bonus code . Make a Deposit: Once verified, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (PayPal, debit card, or online banking) to activate your offer.

Once verified, make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (PayPal, debit card, or online banking) to activate your offer. Place Your Wager: Head over to the college basketball section, dive into tonight’s spread or moneyline markets, and lock in your first bet.

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