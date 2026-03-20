BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus Any of 16 March Madness Games Friday

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All new users can activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive one of two fantastic welcome offers for March Madness games today. Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location. Start locking in your favorite NCAA Tournament plays from there.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 20h, 2026

We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and the BetMGM bonus code delivers tailored welcome offers based on your state to give you a serious analytical edge. New users residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a choice between two highly strategic promotions. You can lock in the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promo to try and hit on a value play, or opt for the heavy-hitting $1,500 first-bet offer. With the latter, you can comfortably wager up to $1,500 on your first bet; if it loses, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in bonus bets.

It does stand to reason that bettors in all other participating states still get incredible market leverage. For those users, the promo code exclusively unlocks the $1,500 first-bet offer, providing a crucial safety net if you are looking to place a sizable initial wager on the hardwood. If that first bet doesn’t cash, you are fully refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

March Madness Odds, Preview Friday

Here are the consensus odds for today’s intriguing first-round matchups:

Santa Clara Broncos vs. Kentucky Wildcats (12:15 p.m. ET) Moneyline: Kentucky -149 / Santa Clara +125 Spread: Kentucky -2.5 (-118) / Santa Clara +2.5 (-102) Total: Over 157.5 (-110) / Under 157.5 (-110)

Akron Zips vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (12:40 p.m. ET) Moneyline: Texas Tech -333 / Akron +260 Spread: Texas Tech -7.5 (-110) / Akron +7.5 (-110) Total: Over 156.5 (-105) / Under 156.5 (-115)



When breaking down the board, we’re eyeing the popular 12-over-5 trend where No. 12 Akron takes on No. 5 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders boast a strong 22-10 record, but we put a lot of stock in player status. Tech is reeling from the season-ending ACL injury to star forward JT Toppin, though getting All-Big 12 guard Christian Anderson close to 100% helps. Akron rides a 10-game win streak with a veteran roster and a lethal 38.5% mark from beyond the arc. Still, oddsmakers respect Tech’s defensive system, installing them as 7.5-point favorites.

Meanwhile, the 7-seed Kentucky Wildcats facing the 10-seed Santa Clara Broncos is shaping up as a classic longshot upset spot. The Broncos average a blistering 82.9 points per game, making them a hard team to stop.

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Ready to fade the public or back a favorite on today’s college basketball slate? Activating your promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process.

First, new users need to create and register an account with BetMGM. During sign-up, you will be asked to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you are legally allowed to wager.

While registering, you must enter the appropriate promo code to claim your bonus. Choose the code that applies to your location:

Use bonus code TOP150 if you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV).

if you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Use bonus code TOP1500 (available in all other participating states).

Once your account is successfully created and the promo code is applied, head over to the cashier to fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods in order to fully activate the offer. After your deposit is processed, your bonus will be locked in, and you will be ready to scour the futures prices or bet on today’s matchups!