BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus on Any NCAA Tournament Friday Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Using the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 is a brilliant way to start building your bankroll for March Madness. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like the UConn Huskies or take a swing on an underdog, new players can capitalize on today’s exciting college basketball games by signing up here with a premier welcome offer.

The specifics depend on where you are laying your action: new users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia must use the code TOP150 to lock in a “Bet $10, Win $150 in bonus bets” promo. Meanwhile, players in all other eligible states can use code TOP1500 to access a massive $1,500 First-Bet offer, meaning if your opening wager loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. It’s the perfect safety net as we dive into tonight’s compelling NCAAM matchups.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for College Basketball

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 Welcome Offer Bet $10, Win $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 Welcome Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 20, 2026

Understanding Your BetMGM Bonus Code Welcome Offer

Let’s break down exactly how this works so we can maximize our edge. If you are signing up in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you are locked into a high-value, low-risk promotion: just bet $10 on any college basketball game, and if your bet wins, you’ll score $150 in bonus bets. It is a fantastic way to build a quick bankroll without sweating a massive initial stake. Just remember, you must use code TOP150 to trigger this specific payday.

For those of us in all other eligible US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM provides the generous $1,500 First-Bet offer using the code TOP1500.

This is where we can get a bit more aggressive with our handicapping. You can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet, knowing that if the basketball gods aren’t on your side, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets. It’s a premier safety net that gives us a real chance to chase a nice pay day right out of the gate.

Take Advantage of BetMGM College Basketball Bonus Code Tonight

We’ve got some fantastic betting opportunities on the board today. Here is a look at the latest morning line consensus odds for today’s schedule:

Miami (OH) RedHawks @ Tennessee Volunteers

Moneyline: Tennessee -645 | Miami (OH) +460

Tennessee -645 | Miami (OH) +460 Spread: Tennessee -12.5 (-107) | Miami (OH) +12.5 (-114)

Tennessee -12.5 (-107) | Miami (OH) +12.5 (-114) Total: O/U 149.5 (O -110 / U -110)

Northern Iowa Panthers @ St. John’s Red Storm

Moneyline: St. John’s -617 | Northern Iowa +446

St. John’s -617 | Northern Iowa +446 Spread: St. John’s -10.5 (-109) | Northern Iowa +10.5 (-110)

St. John’s -10.5 (-109) | Northern Iowa +10.5 (-110) Total: O/U 132.5 (O -112 / U -108)

UCF Knights @ UCLA Bruins

Moneyline: UCLA -229 | UCF +188

UCLA -229 | UCF +188 Spread: UCLA -5.5 (-109) | UCF +5.5 (-110)

UCLA -5.5 (-109) | UCF +5.5 (-110) Total: O/U 152.5 (O -108 / U -112)

Furman Paladins @ UConn Huskies

Moneyline: UConn -5263 | Furman +1763

UConn -5263 | Furman +1763 Spread: UConn -20.5 (-112) | Furman +20.5 (-108)

UConn -20.5 (-112) | Furman +20.5 (-108) Total: O/U 134.5 (O -112 / U -107)

Matchups to Watch

The #7-ranked UConn Huskies (29-5) headline tonight’s slate as massive 20.5-point favorites against the Furman Paladins (22-12). After dropping the Big East Tournament championship to St. John’s, expect a highly motivated UConn squad to dominate early.

Meanwhile, the #10 St. John’s Red Storm (28-6) are laying 10.5 points against Northern Iowa. Fresh off that 72-52 victory over UConn in their conference final, St. John’s boasts the nation’s top defense since mid-February. That stifling pace is exactly why I’m looking closely at the under on that low 132.5 total.

If you want an intriguing underdog dynamic, keep an eye on the No. 11 seed Miami (OH) RedHawks taking on the Tennessee Volunteers (22-11). Miami is fresh off an 89-79 First Four victory over SMU. Though they are heavy 12.5-point road underdogs, they boast severe offensive firepower.

Forward Eian Elmer averages 23.0 points per game while shooting an incredible 72.7% from the floor and 66.7% from beyond the arc. Facilitated by guard Peter Suder (6.0 assists per game), the RedHawks have the shooting capability to keep this one closer than the experts think.

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Getting your account set up and claiming this welcome offer is a breeze. We’re in this together, so just follow these simple steps to activate your promotion ahead of tonight’s opening tip-off:

Create an Account: Register for a new BetMGM account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.

Register for a new BetMGM account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct promo code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other eligible state, use bonus code TOP1500 .

During the sign-up process, make sure to input the correct promo code for your location. Use bonus code if you are located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are in any other eligible state, use bonus code . Make a Deposit: Once your account is successfully registered, deposit at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.

Completing this initial $10 deposit will fully activate the offer, giving you the bankroll boost you need to start handicapping tonight’s exciting NCAAM slate with confidence.

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