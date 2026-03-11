BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Rockets-Nuggets, NBA + NCAAB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a nice pay day on the hardwood, and the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 gives us a real chance to build our bankrolls. New BetMGM users can sign up here to take advantage of an exceptional welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game, but remember, this flexibility means you can also apply this bonus to other sports like the NHL and college basketball.

The details of the BetMGM bonus offer are straightforward. Users in MI, NJ, PA, and WV get a “bet $10, get $150” bonus if your bet wins. Meanwhile, users in all other eligible US states have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. This first-bet offer means you can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet and get it back in bonus bets if it loses.

Details for the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic tip off, you’ll want to lock in the right promotion for your region.

Review the details below to ensure you activate the correct offer:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other States) TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 11, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code: Unlock Your $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Navigating the specifics of the BetMGM bonus code is simple, though the exact offer depends entirely on the state where you register. If you are handicapping from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you receive a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. It’s a fantastic, low-risk way to turn a small stake into a sizable reward.

Users in all other eligible US states (excluding NY) only have the $1,500 first-bet offer available. I personally love this option because it acts as a premium safety net. You can confidently key your favorite moneyline or spread, knowing that if your initial wager settles as a loss, you’ll get your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. It empowers you to chase bigger payouts without the usual sweat.

NBA Spreads for the BetMGM Bonus Code

If you are looking to get in on tonight’s action, check out the morning line and latest odds for every game on the schedule. Here is how the lines are shaping up:

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Orlando Magic

Moneyline: Cavaliers -168 | Magic +141

Cavaliers -168 | Magic +141 Spread: Cavaliers -3.5 (-111) | Magic +3.5 (-109)

Cavaliers -3.5 (-111) | Magic +3.5 (-109) Total: O/U 226.5

New York Knicks @ Utah Jazz

Moneyline: Knicks -1075 | Jazz +681

Knicks -1075 | Jazz +681 Spread: Knicks -14 (-111) | Jazz +14 (-109)

Knicks -14 (-111) | Jazz +14 (-109) Total: O/U 230.5

Houston Rockets @ Denver Nuggets

Moneyline: Rockets +228 | Nuggets -284

Rockets +228 | Nuggets -284 Spread: Rockets +6.5 (-105) | Nuggets -6.5 (-115)

Rockets +6.5 (-105) | Nuggets -6.5 (-115) Total: O/U 230.5

Minnesota Timberwolves @ LA Clippers

Moneyline: Timberwolves +107 | Clippers -126

Timberwolves +107 | Clippers -126 Spread: Timberwolves +1.5 (-107) | Clippers -1.5 (-113)

Timberwolves +1.5 (-107) | Clippers -1.5 (-113) Total: O/U 227.5

Matchups to Watch

I’m placing my focus on a couple of marquee matchups tonight, and incorporating the latest news is key to smart handicapping.

The main event features the Cleveland Cavaliers visiting the Orlando Magic. The Magic are riding a four-game win streak—their longest of the season—and are fighting hard for that No. 6 seed in the East. Meanwhile, the Cavs are adjusting to their blockbuster acquisition of James Harden.

Out West, expect a thriller when the Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Clippers in a near pick’em scenario. The Clippers just hit the .500 mark after beating the Knicks 126-118, led by Kawhi Leonard and their new point guard Darius Garland, who is an undefeated 4-0 since joining LA. Minnesota is coming off a tough loss to the Magic and needs Anthony Edwards (29.3 PPG) to light up the scoreboard to keep their playoff push alive.

Finally, keep an eye on the Houston Rockets visiting the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic recently reaffirmed his long-term loyalty to Denver, and he is bringing his 24 triple-doubles into a massive frontcourt battle against Houston’s rising star, Alperen Sengun.

Signing Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. To get started and successfully activate the promotion, simply follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the sportsbook here and register for an account. You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you meet the legal betting age requirements. Apply the Correct Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to input the corresponding promo code for your region. New users located in MI, NJ, PA, or WV must use bonus code TOP150. Bettors registering from all other eligible participating states should use bonus code TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is set up and verified, head to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods in order to activate the offer. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and your BetMGM bonus code applied, browse the NBA markets, college basketball, or NHL, and place your initial wager.

