BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Nuggets-Suns, Any NBA Game

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Gear up for the NBA tonight or Sweet 16 games later this week when you activate the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who sign up will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, state dependent.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. So, if you are in one of these states make sure your first wager on the app is something you are confident in.

New users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer. Place your first wager on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back if that initial bet settles as a loss.

BetMGM Bonus Code for First Bet Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 24th, 2026

It does stand to reason that protecting your initial stake is the foundation of a sharp betting strategy. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, BetMGM features an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To trigger this bonus, simply register an account, deposit funds, and place a standard $10 cash wager on tonight’s March 24, 2026 schedule. If your chosen bet cashes, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets in addition to your standard payout.

Bettors residing in all other participating US states have access to a massive $1,500 First Bet Offer. We put a lot of stock in bankroll management, and this promotion provides an excellent safety net for those looking to place a larger initial wager. If your very first bet on the Nuggets or Suns happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake—up to a maximum of $1,500—in the form of bonus bets. This structure allows you a second chance to attack the market without stressing over an unexpected early loss.

NBA Odds, Preview Tonight via BetMGM

Here is a look at the current odds and lines for tonight’s NBA slate:

New Orleans Pelicans at New York Knicks Moneyline: Pelicans +290 | Knicks -385 Spread: Pelicans +8.5 (-105) | Knicks -8.5 (-115) Total: O/U 231.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Moneyline: Nuggets -227 | Suns +185 Spread: Nuggets -5.5 (-110) | Suns +5.5 (-110) Total: O/U 233.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



When breaking down tonight’s card, we put a lot of stock in injury reports and situational context rather than just the raw numbers. The Nuggets enter as 5.5-point road favorites, largely fueled by a completely dominant Nikola Jokić, who just recorded his 35th triple-double. The Suns will lean heavily on Devin Booker to keep pace, but the market value on Phoenix is rapidly drying up because their rotation is severely compromised. The Suns currently have six players dealing with active injuries, including Dillon Brooks (out with a fractured hand) and Grayson Allen (questionable).

Meanwhile, the red-hot New York Knicks are laying 8.5 points at home against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Knicks are riding a massive six-game winning streak and boast a stellar +7.0 net rating, driven by Jalen Brunson dictating the offense and Karl-Anthony Towns recently securing his league-leading 50th double-double. They’ll be challenged by a Pelicans squad that features a highly efficient, healthy Zion Williamson, but given New York’s momentum, you might even want to start peeking at their futures prices in the East.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Steps to Sign Up & Redeem Offer

Getting started and claiming your preferred welcome bonus is a straightforward process ahead of tonight’s Eastern Time tip-offs. To get in on the action, new users will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify their identity and confirm their location.

During the sign-up phase, you will be prompted to enter a promotional code. It is crucial to use the correct code for your specific region to ensure you unlock the right bonus:

For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV: Enter bonus code TOP150 to opt into the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion.

Enter bonus code to opt into the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. For bettors in all other participating states: Enter bonus code TOP1500 to secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

Once your new profile is active, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the sportsbook’s secure methods in order to activate the offer. After your initial deposit clears, simply navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your qualifying wager on the Denver Nuggets versus Phoenix Suns showdown, or any other matchup on tonight’s basketball schedule.