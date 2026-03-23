BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Lakers-Pistons, Any NBA Game

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All new users can redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for a 10 game NBA betting slate tonight, while also looking into Sweet 16 games later this week. Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win. New users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for NBA, NCAA Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 23rd, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational spot to leverage a sportsbook’s capital, and the details of the BetMGM bonus offer give you exactly that opportunity. If you are a new bettor located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you receive a highly valuable “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” offer. It is the perfect low-risk, high-reward angle for a heavy favorite on tonight’s board.

For users in all other participating US states (excluding NY, MI, NJ, PA, and WV), you only have the $1,500 first bet offer available. This is a tremendous safety net for a longshot or a high-stakes play: you can confidently fire your first wager up to $1,500 knowing that if your bet falls short, BetMGM refunds your entire stake in the form of bonus bets.

NBA Odds, Preview Tonight via BetMGM

If you are looking to get in on tonight’s basketball action, here is a look at the latest consensus odds for today’s scheduled NBA matchups:

Los Angeles Lakers @ Detroit Pistons Moneyline: Lakers -133 / Pistons +110 Spread: Lakers -2.5 (-105) / Pistons +2.5 (-115) Total: O/U 226.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

San Antonio Spurs @ Miami Heat Moneyline: Spurs -222 / Heat +180 Spread: Spurs -5.5 (-105) / Heat +5.5 (-115) Total: O/U 240.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Lakers vs. Pistons Highlight

The Los Angeles Lakers enter tonight’s matchup as one of the hottest commodities in the futures market, riding a dominant nine-game winning streak. Their overwhelming offensive attack is spearheaded by Luka Dončić—who recently had a technical foul rescinded, ensuring his availability tonight. Dončić is averaging a staggering 33.4 points and 8.4 assists per game, pairing flawlessly with LeBron James (21.1 PPG, 6.8 APG). Conversely, the first-place Pistons have won six of their last seven but face a brutal situational hurdle. MVP candidate Cade Cunningham (24.5 PPG, 9.9 APG) is sidelined with a collapsed lung. Without their primary playmaker, Detroit desperately needs Jalen Duren (19.2 PPG, 10.5 RPG) to dominate the paint.

Spurs vs. Heat Highlight

Looking elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs are heavily favored road chalk against a stumbling Miami Heat squad that has dropped four of their last five. The Spurs have rattled off a 5-0 run to clinch a playoff berth, anchored by the unstoppable Victor Wembanyama (24.3 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.0 BPG). Miami needs a Herculean effort from Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.9 RPG) and Tyler Herro (21.5 PPG) to keep pace.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started is a straightforward process. If you are ready to claim your welcome offer ahead of the Lakers vs. Pistons matchup, follow these steps to secure your capital:

Create an Account: Register a new account with BetMGM. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the correct bonus code for your location. Use bonus code TOP150 if you are playing from MI, NJ, PA, or WV. If you are located in any other participating state, enter bonus code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is active, you must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure deposit methods in order to officially activate the offer. Place Your Bet: Navigate to tonight’s NBA betting markets and place your qualifying initial wager.

By completing these simple steps, you will secure your promotional offer just in time to capitalize on tonight’s market inefficiencies.