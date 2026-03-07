Bet365 UFC Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Holloway-Oliveira

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Go big on Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira on Saturday with bet365 UFC 326 bonus code WTOP365. Set up a new account and bet $5 to get $150 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

This is an opportunity for new players to lock in a no-brainer bonus. Additionally, new users can check out the different bet boosts available for UFC 326 on bet365 Sportsbook. Let’s take a deeper dive into how players can sign up and start reaping the rewards.

Click here to redeem bet365 UFC 326 bonus code WTOP365 and use a $5 bet to win $150 in bonuses.

Bet365 UFC 326 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 7, 2026

Guarantees are rare in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can get with bet365 Sportsbook. Create a new account in time for UFC 326 and place a $5 bet on any fighter. No matter what happens in the selected fight, players will receive $150 in bonuses.

From there, new users will have bonus bets to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, UFC 326 or any other available market. We expect to see a lot of interest in college basketball’s biggest rivalry. Duke will host North Carolina as these ACC powerhouses finish the regular season.

Other Ways to Bet on UFC 326

Max Holloway will put his symbolic “BMF” title on the line when he steps into the octagon with Charles Oliveira. Holloway beat Oliveira in their only ever meeting, but that was way back in 2015.

Bet365 Sportsbook has a variety of ways to get in on the action this weekend. Take a look at a few of the most popular bet boosts for UFC 326 on Saturday:

Too Blessed to Lose: Max Holloway to win, Max Holloway to land 75+ significant strikes and the fight to not go the distance (+400)

Max Holloway to win, Max Holloway to land 75+ significant strikes and the fight to not go the distance (+400) Main Card Mayhem: Xiao Long, Gregory Rodrigues, Michael Johnson, Raul Rosas Jr., Caio Borralho and Max Holloway each to win (+1280)

Xiao Long, Gregory Rodrigues, Michael Johnson, Raul Rosas Jr., Caio Borralho and Max Holloway each to win (+1280) A Blessed Beatdown: Max Holloway to win by KO, TKO or DQ in under 2.5 rounds (+375)

Max Holloway to win by KO, TKO or DQ in under 2.5 rounds (+375) Do Bronx Deluxe: Charles Oliveira to win by submission in over 1.5 rounds (+600)

Charles Oliveira to win by submission in over 1.5 rounds (+600) The Natural: Caio Borralho to win and the fight to go the distance (+130)

How to Redeem Bet365 UFC 326 Bonus Code WTOP365

Setting up a new account and placing a $5 bet will be enough to secure this $150 bonus. New players can sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps: