Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get Upgraded $365 Bonus for NCAAB + NBA Games

There is nothing better than tournament hoops, and we have a real chance to build our bankrolls today. If you want to get in on today's college basketball slate, using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 is exactly how we start strong. New bet365 users can bet $10 after signing up here and get $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins.

Note that the offer for Illinois users is bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets. Also, new bet365 users from PA and NJ will get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NCAAB Conference Tournaments

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 11, 2026

Details of the Welcome Offer

I always look for the best ways to maximize a nice pay day, and this bet365 bonus code delivers incredible value for our early tournament strategy. The details of the promo are simple: New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not.

To make sure we lock in that bonus, qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. So, a -450 selection is good to go, but a heavy -800 favorite is not. Once those funds hit your account, your bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

College Basketball Odds for Wednesday Night

Here are the spreads and totals for key college basketball conference tournament games:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) SMU Mustangs vs. #24 Louisville Cardinals LOU -6.5 (-115) 163.5 BYU Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers BYU -4.5 (-108) 142.5 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas Longhorns TEX -6.5 (-107) 145.5 Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Clemson Tigers CLEM -6.5 (-107) 139.5 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Oklahoma Sooners OKLA -7.5 (-111) 149.5

When I’m handicapping today’s slate, two matchups immediately jump out. First, we have an incredible ACC Tournament clash in Charlotte, where SMU takes on #24 Louisville. SMU is firmly on the bubble and fighting for their tournament lives.

Next, we head to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, where BYU faces West Virginia. The Cougars are fresh off setting a tournament scoring record, largely thanks to AJ Dybantsa. Fueling the fire from a massive Big 12 Player of the Year snub, Dybantsa exploded for a freshman-record 40 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Throw in Khadim Mboup finishing lob plays, and BYU’s offense is a wagon right now.

How to Create an Account with the Bet365 Bonus Code

Getting set up is a breeze, and I’m walking you through exactly how to do it. New customers need to use bonus code WTOP365 to be entered. Just follow these steps to get your account ready for action:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account here with standard personal information to verify your identity.

Create and register a new account here with standard personal information to verify your identity. Claim the Offer: Download the bet365 app, log in, and claim the offer via the app.

Download the bet365 app, log in, and claim the offer via the app. Make a Deposit: Add funds by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods.

Add funds by depositing at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wagers: Place qualifying bets of at least $10 in order to activate the offer.

While college hoops is taking center stage, remember that this bet365 bonus is incredibly versatile. You can easily use your bonus bets for ongoing NBA and NHL action. We even have the World Baseball Classic and The Players Championship teeing off. Whatever your strategy, let’s get those bets locked in and chase a big payout.

