Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get a $365 NBA, NCAA Tournament Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re looking at a fantastic opportunity tonight as the Golden State Warriors head to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks. If you’re looking to build your bankroll, sign up here with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 ahead of this NBA clash. Then, you’ll have the bonus for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

New users can simply bet $10 on this matchup and get $365 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, as long as the wagers settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Plus, there’s a nice extra payout for some of you: new bet365 users from PA and NJ will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for the NBA and College Basketball

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

I love this bet365 Bonus Code because it takes the sweat out of your first wager. New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. To qualify, your bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. So, a -450 selection is good to go, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds will not count.

Once those bonus bets hit your account balance, you will have 7 days to use them before they expire—giving you plenty of time to find your next great wager.

Using the Bet365 Bonus Code for the Warriors-Knicks

The Golden State Warriors (carrying a modest 0.5 overall net rating) will hit the road to take on the New York Knicks (42-25, currently sitting as the third seed in the Eastern Conference) at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. This primetime matchup is scheduled for March 15, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT and will be broadcast nationally on NBC and Peacock.

The New York Knicks are fine-tuning their playoff preparations under head coach Mike Brown, working to integrate Karl-Anthony Towns effectively alongside Jalen Brunson. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are dealing with a depleted roster but are hoping newly acquired center Kristaps Porziņģis can make an impact as he ramps up his minutes.

Warriors vs Knicks Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Golden State Warriors New York Knicks Spread +14 (-110) -14 (-110) Moneyline +628 -962 Total Points Over 218.5 (-112) Under 218.5 (-108)

When we look at handicapping this matchup, the New York Knicks enter as heavy 14-point home favorites, and the numbers back it up. The New York Knicks boast a formidable 6.4 net rating and average 117.00 points per game on their home floor. Defensively, they have been clamping down, allowing just 110.7 points per game overall and holding visiting teams to 46% shooting at Madison Square Garden.

On the flip side, the Golden State Warriors are entering this game without major star power. Steph Curry and Draymond Green are both out. Head coach Steve Kerr has noted they are as beaten up as any team he can remember. Even though the Golden State Warriors keep their offense moving on the road—averaging 115.20 points and shooting 36% from three-point territory—they have surrendered 114.4 points per game as the away team.

They are also struggling to bounce back, going just 1-4 over their last five games following a loss. Still, if you’re looking for an underdog angle, history shows the Golden State Warriors did win the last meeting between these two teams 126-113 on January 15, 2026, and the New York Knicks have actually lost their last three games against them.

Don’t Forget March Madness

While this Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks game is a fantastic spot to use your bonus, we can’t ignore the college hardwood. You can absolutely use this bet365 bonus code for the upcoming March Madness tournament!

Whether you’re eyeing a massive first-round upset, throwing together a fun trifecta of moneyline favorites, or hunting for a Cinderella story, your $365 in bonus bets will go a long way during the opening weekend of the tournament. There is nothing better than having a loaded bankroll when the brackets start busting.

How to Use the Bet365 Bonus Offer

Ready to get in on the action? Securing your sportsbook bonus is a fast and simple process. I’m placing these bets myself, and here is exactly how we do it:

Register an Account: Create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to securely verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to use bonus code WTOP365 to be officially entered into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Claim the Offer: Ensure you claim the welcome offer via the bet365 app before placing your first wager. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To activate the offer, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on the Golden State Warriors vs New York Knicks game, a March Madness first-round matchup, or any other eligible market.

Once your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account, giving you a real chance at a nice pay day. Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.