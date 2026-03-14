Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 for Any CBB Conference Tournament Game

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It goes without saying that March is the best time of year for college basketball fans, and the Conference Tournament games Saturday are no exception. All new users who redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 are able to secure a fantastic welcome bonus for these games today, highlighted by Virginia vs. Duke and Houston vs. Arizona.







Place a $10 wager on any CBB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games

Bettors should note that the welcome bonus varies slightly depending on your location: new users in Illinois can claim a “Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer, players in Pennsylvania will receive an additional 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, and new users in New Jersey will collect an extra 10 Golden Chips for online casino play.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball Bonus

If you want to maximize your bankroll and hunt for longshot value tonight, taking advantage of this exclusive welcome offer is a must. The latest bet365 bonus code for college basketball ensures you can secure a massive return with a minimal upfront investment.

Here is a quick overview of the current bet365 new user promotion:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 14th, 2026

Whether you are backing the heavy favorites or looking for a road underdog to cover the spread, applying this promo code gives you $365 in bonus bets guaranteed.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details: Bet $10, Get $365 Guaranteed

Let’s break down the underlying value. New users looking to exploit market inefficiencies in tonight’s action can unlock a phenomenal deal using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. By placing a qualifying wager of just $10, you will receive $365 in bonus bets guaranteed, regardless of whether your initial bet covers the spread or falls flat.

To qualify, ensure your first wager settles within 30 days of claiming the offer and carries minimum consensus odds of -500. It does stand to reason that a selection at -450 is perfectly valid, but backing a heavy moneyline favorite at -800 would not meet the promotional requirement. Once your bonus bets are added to your balance, you will have seven days to use them before they expire—perfect for eyeing futures prices as the tournament approaches.

As mentioned, regional perks apply: bettors in Pennsylvania will receive 50 bonus spins for the bet365 online casino, while users signing up from New Jersey will be awarded 10 Golden Chips to use on bet365’s casino platform.

College Basketball Odds Tonight via Bet365

Let’s look at the consensus odds for today’s marquee conference matchups.

#5 Houston Cougars at #2 Arizona Wildcats: Arizona -2.5 (-111) | Total (O/U): 137.5

Arizona -2.5 (-111) | Total (O/U): 137.5 #10 Virginia Cavaliers at #1 Duke Blue Devils: Duke -8.5 (-108) | Total (O/U): 137.5

Tonight’s slate is headlined by a massive Big 12 title rematch between the #2 Arizona Wildcats and the #5 Houston Cougars. Arizona is currently listed as a slight 2.5-point favorite. The Wildcats bring a balanced attack led by Anthony Dell’Orso, who just dropped 26 points off the bench, and Tobe Awaka, a double-double machine grabbing 11.0 rebounds per game in the conference tournament. Houston is led by phenomenal freshman Kingston Flemings, alongside Chris Cenac Jr., who just posted a 14-rebound double-double.

Over in the ACC, the top-ranked Duke Blue Devils lay 8.5 points against the #10 Virginia Cavaliers. Duke has been an unstoppable force, largely thanks to ACC Player of the Year Cameron Boozer, who averages 23.5 points and 12.0 rebounds on a highly efficient 68.6% true shooting percentage in the ACC Tournament so far. However, savvy bettors should note that Duke is missing starting point guard Caleb Foster due to a foot injury. Virginia will look to counter with a stifling defense anchored by Ugonna Onyenso. Malik Thomas and Thijs De Ridder will carry the scoring load for a Virginia team that thrives on grinding out possessions.

How to Secure the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started and securing your welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion before tonight’s Eastern Time tip-offs: