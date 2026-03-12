Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $365 Bonus for CBB Conference Tournament Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Enjoy a new, fantastic welcome offer when you redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New users can bet $10 on upcoming NCAA Conference Tournament games today, and receive $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the initial bet wins or loses.



Place a $5 wager on any CBB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus. Additionally, new bettors logging in from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while new users in New Jersey will be rewarded with 10 Golden Chips to use on their favorite casino games.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for College Basketball Bonus

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 12th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Finding Value With the Welcome Promo

We put a lot of stock in finding expected value, and it goes without saying that the bet365 bonus code offers exactly that for new players. You will receive $365 in bonus bets after placing a mere $10 initial wager, and those funds hit your account whether your first bet wins or loses. To ensure your ticket qualifies, it must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo and contain at least one selection with minimum odds of -500. It does stand to reason that a wager with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but backing a heavy favorite sitting at -800 would not meet the requirement.

Once your qualifying wager is settled, the bonus funds will be added to your balance, giving you plenty of ammunition to hunt for longshots. Keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire seven days after being credited to your account.

As a reminder, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive an additional 50 spins for the online casino, while new users in New Jersey will be credited with 10 Golden Chips to use on the casino side.

College Basketball Odds Tonight via Bet365

Florida State Seminoles vs. #1 Duke Blue Devils (7:00 p.m. ET): DUKE -17.5 (-109) | O/U 151.5

DUKE -17.5 (-109) | O/U 151.5 BYU Cougars vs. #5 Houston Cougars (7:00 p.m. ET): HOU -9.5 (-109) | O/U 145.5

Florida State Seminoles vs. #1 Duke Blue Devils

The top-ranked Duke Blue Devils enter the ACC quarterfinals boasting a 29-2 record, but savvy bettors know to watch the injury report. Duke will be missing starting point guard Caleb Foster (foot) and center Patrick Ngongba (foot). Meanwhile, Florida State is riding a hot streak under first-year coach Luke Loucks, winning 11 of their last 14 ACC games. The Seminoles just dropped a school-record 95 points in tournament play, fueled by Robert McCray V, who exploded for 30 points and 8 assists. Laying 17.5 points with a banged-up Duke squad against a surging FSU offense might be asking too much of the favorites.

BYU Cougars vs. #5 Houston Cougars

In the Big 12 quarterfinals, the well-rested #5 Houston Cougars (26-5) are laying 9.5 points against BYU. However, the Cougars from Utah are an intriguing longshot to cover, entirely thanks to the phenomenal scoring of freshman AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa just broke Kevin Durant’s Big 12 freshman tournament record by dropping 40 points against Kansas State, following it up with 27 points against West Virginia. Paired with Robert Wright III’s facilitation, BYU has the sheer offensive firepower to challenge Houston’s elite defense.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for CBB Bonus

Getting started and capitalizing on this market inefficiency is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and get in on tonight’s college basketball action: