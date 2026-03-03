Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 NBA Bonus for Pistons-Cavs, NBA Tuesday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 in time for a massive NBA betting slate Tuesday, including the two biggest games of the evening between the Pistons vs. Cavaliers and Spurs vs. Sixers. Create a new account and choose between a guaranteed $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet offer, and start placing bets on NBA games today.







Place a $5 wager on any NBA game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $150 bonus no matter what. The other option is to choose a $1,000 safety net bet, which allows you to back up your first wager on the app up to that amount if it settles as a loss.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 Bonus

With the Sixers hosting the Spurs tonight, we have a prime spot to leverage the latest bet365 sign-up bonus. You can apply this offer to the scheduled 8:00 PM ET tip-off or find a different angle on the league schedule.

Here is the breakdown of the current value proposition:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified March 3rd, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 for Any NBA Game

To activate the bet365 bonus code, new users simply need to sign up and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. You could look at the spread in tonight’s San Antonio vs. Philadelphia game, or perhaps a player prop in Detroit vs. Cleveland. The beauty of this deal is that the sportsbook credits your account with $150 in bonus bets regardless of the final score.

There are a few ground rules to keep in mind to ensure you extract maximum value. The qualifying bet must settle within 30 days and carry minimum odds of -500 or longer. To put that in perspective, a standard -110 spread bet or a -450 moneyline favorite works perfectly, but we’d advise staying away from massive chalk at -800 for this specific wager. Once the bonus funds hit your account, you have seven days to put them back in play before they expire.

NBA Odds Tonight at bet365

Below are the current lines for tonight’s key matchups. We pay close attention to movement here, as shifting spreads often indicate where the sharp money is landing.

Matchup Time (ET) Spread Total Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers 7:00 PM DET -2.5 228.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers 8:00 PM SAS -8.0 233.5

Odds via bet365 & subject to change.

Key Matchups & Value Analysis

We put a lot of stock in injury reports and situational spots, and tonight’s slate is defined by who isn’t on the floor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves as home underdogs (+2.5) against the Detroit Pistons, a line that screams “roster turnover.” Cleveland is without Donovan Mitchell, who is sidelined with a groin injury. While the Cavs have seen a spark from James Harden recently, Mitchell’s absence leaves a scoring void. On the other side, the Pistons welcome back Isaiah Stewart from suspension, adding much-needed rim protection.

Later in the evening, the San Antonio Spurs are significant 8-point favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers. If you’ve been following the trends, you know the Sixers are in a tough spot. Joel Embiid is out with an oblique strain, and with Paul George also unavailable due to suspension, Philadelphia’s lineup is severely compromised. The Spurs, meanwhile, are looking to get right. After seeing their massive winning streak snapped by the Knicks recently, Victor Wembanyama and company will likely view this as a “get right” game. The high total of 233.5 suggests the oddsmakers expect San Antonio’s offense to run up the score against a Philly defense lacking its anchor.

We also have to give a shoutout to the existing user promos. Tonight, bet365 is offering four separate 25% NBA SGP profit boosts. For a value-seeking bettor, stacking these boosts on a well-researched Same Game Parlay is a smart way to maximize potential returns on a nightly slate.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

If you are ready to back your read on the Spurs or Pistons tonight, here is how to secure the welcome bonus and start building your bankroll.

Create an Account: Click the registration link to start. Enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You will need to provide standard info—name, address, date of birth—to verify the account. Claim and Deposit: Log in to the app to claim the offer. Head to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using a secure payment method. Place a Qualifying Wager: Find a line with valid odds (remember the -500 threshold) and place a bet of $5 or more. This could be on the Spurs covering the -8.0 spread or any other market on the board. Receive Bonus Bets: Once that bet settles, you get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Disclaimer: Bet with your head, not over it. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.