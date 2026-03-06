Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NBA, College Basketball This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

There is no shortage of options for basketball fans this weekend. The NBA season is in full swing as we get deeper into March. And of course, there are plenty of college basketball options out there. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for every sports fan.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Unlocks $150 Bonus

With the Celtics set to face the Mavericks in Boston, new users have a prime opportunity to utilize this sportsbook offer. Eligible bettors can claim the welcome bonus by using the details outlined below:

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 6, 2026

New users signing up ahead of the game can activate the bet365 bonus code to secure $150 in bonus bets. By placing a simple $5 wager on the Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks matchup, or any other available market, bettors receive the bonus funds regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. The primary requirement is that the qualifying wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

To ensure eligibility, the initial $5 bet must be placed on markets with minimum odds of -500 or greater. For example, a selection at -450 satisfies the requirement, whereas a heavy favorite at -800 would not. Once the $150 reaches your account, you have seven days to use the bonus bets before they expire.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

Here are the latest lines for the upcoming slate of games:

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics BOS -15 224 BOS -1000 / DAL +650 New York Knicks @ Denver Nuggets NYK -1.5 229.5 NYK -120 / DEN +100 LA Clippers @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -7 223 SAS -280 / LAC +230

Notable Matchups

The slate is highlighted by the Boston Celtics hosting the Dallas Mavericks as substantial 15-point favorites. The major narrative surrounds Jayson Tatum, who has been upgraded to questionable and may make his long-awaited return from an Achilles injury. Boston enters with the league’s second-best offense, while Dallas faces significant roster challenges. Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot) remain out, leaving the Mavericks short-handed against a Celtics defense that holds opponents to just 44.1% shooting.

Elsewhere, the Denver Nuggets host the New York Knicks as slight home underdogs. While Denver boasts a potent offense shooting 49.3% from the field, they are hampered by injuries to Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring). The Knicks will look to capitalize on these absences against a Nuggets defense currently allowing 116.0 points per game.

Finally, the San Antonio Spurs host a depleted LA Clippers squad. The Clippers are missing key contributors Darius Garland (toe) and Bradley Beal (hip), a factor contributing to the Spurs being favored by seven points at home.

Redeeming Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

With the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks facing off, now is an opportune time to sign up. Follow the steps below to claim your welcome bonus: