Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, Any NBA Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to receive bonus bets on a massive Sunday NBA slate, including Sixers-Celtics and Magic-Pistons. All new customers can unlock $150 in bonus bets after placing an initial wager of just $5 on any NBA game this evening.







Create a new account and make the choice between either a $150 guaranteed bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet after signing up, and start looking into any NBA game today with bet365.

For the first option, a $5 bet will instantly result in a $150 bonus as the outcome does not matter.

New users also have the option to claim a $1,000 first-bet safety net instead. Place your first bet on the app up to that amount, and receive bonus bets back should that initial wager end up losing.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for $150 Sign-Up Bonus

With the Detroit Pistons visiting Orlando for a 6:00 PM EST tip-off, new customers can enhance their position with the latest welcome offer from bet365. By registering using the promo code below, you can secure $150 in bonus bets by placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on tonight’s action.

This offer provides a low-risk entry point for bettors looking to engage with the Sunday slate. Below are the key details for the current promotion:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5 Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 1st, 2026

Claim $150 in Bonus Bets with Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA Tonight

To activate this welcome offer, new users must sign up and place a $5 wager on any sports market, such as tonight’s clash between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic. We always look for the fine print to ensure we are getting true value, and a key requirement here is that the qualifying bet must carry odds of -500 or greater. For example, a selection at -450 represents eligible value, whereas a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not qualify. Once the wager settles—which must occur within 30 days of claiming the offer—the $150 in bonus bets will be credited to the account regardless of the game’s outcome.

In addition to the sportsbook funds, players in specific states receive extra value for the platform’s iGaming section. New users located in Pennsylvania are granted 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while those registering in New Jersey receive 10 Golden Chips. Bettors should be aware that any bonus bets acquired through this promotion will expire seven days after issuance if they remain unused.

It is also worth noting that bet365 is offering two separate 30% NBA Same Game Parlay (SGP) profit boosts for today’s action. For the informed bettor, this is a perfect opportunity to correlate plays and maximize potential returns on the day’s slate.

NBA Odds, Preview Tonight via bet365

Two Eastern Conference matchups highlight the Sunday slate, featuring a clash between Atlantic Division rivals in Boston and a showdown in Orlando. Below are the latest spreads and totals for the games scheduled for March 1, 2026.

Matchup Spread Total Moneyline Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -5.0 223.5 DET -205 / ORL +170 Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics BOS -9.5 221.5 BOS -361 / PHI +280

Primetime Matchups & Key Stats

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

The market has positioned the Celtics as heavy 9.5-point favorites at home, and the numbers certainly back that up. Boston continues to dominate on both ends of the floor, with the second-best net rating in the entire NBA.

The 76ers face a difficult task, particularly with Joel Embiid ruled out due to an oblique strain. Without their centerpiece, Philadelphia will need to overcome missing one of their best players, relying on Tyrese Maxey to pick up the slack.

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

Despite being the road team, the Pistons are 5-point favorites against the Magic. Detroit’s offense has been potent this season, with the 10th-best offensive net rating in the NBA.

Conversely, Orlando will be shorthanded without Franz Wagner, who remains out with an ankle injury.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA Sunday Night

Registration is a streamlined process that allows new users to get in on the action before the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic tip off at 6:00 PM EST. By following the steps below, eligible bettors can secure the “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer using the bonus code WTOP365.