Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $365 Bonus for CBB, NBA Games Sunday

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users who redeem the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 are able to secure a generous welcome bonus for all NBA and CBB games today, including the Thunder vs. Timberwolves at 1 p.m. ET as the NBA game of the day, and Michigan vs. Purdue at 3:30 p.m. ET for the Big 10 Championship.







Place a $10 wager on any NBA or CBB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Note: New users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for NBA, CBB Bonus Sunday

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder, new bettors can lock in incredible value. Whether you are backing the Thunder as home favorites or looking for the Timberwolves to make a statement, utilizing the latest bet365 welcome offer guarantees a strong start to your betting portfolio.

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 15th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets

New bet365 users can unlock a guaranteed $365 in bonus bets by simply placing a $10 qualifying wager. The details of this promo are straightforward: you get your bonus bets regardless of whether you win or lose the initial bet. To qualify, your wagers must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. It goes without saying, but a -450 selection is perfectly fine, while a heavy favorite at -800 would not be eligible. Once credited, these bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

We always look for maximum value, and the perks do not stop at the sportsbook. New bet365 users signing up from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users in New Jersey will be rewarded with 10 Golden Chips for their online casino play.

Timberwolves-Thunder Betting Preview via bet365

The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-26) travel to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (52-15) on March 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT. This matchup carries massive Western Conference implications. The Thunder currently sit in first place in the West on a seven-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are fighting for playoff positioning in sixth place in the Western Conference. It is never too early to look at how these late-season games impact futures prices.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +9 (-110) -9 (-110) Moneyline +320 -400 Total Points Over 225.5 (-110) Under 225.5 (-110)

Odds as of March 15, 2026 from bet365.

When digging into the odds, the Oklahoma City Thunder enter as 9-point favorites, driven by a highly efficient two-way game. They generate 118.6 points per game on 48% field goal shooting and feature a stifling defense that limits opponents to just 107.8 points per contest. The Minnesota Timberwolves bring plenty of their own firepower, narrowly edging the Thunder in scoring at 118.7 points per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. However, Minnesota is allowing an average of 115.1 points per game.

We put a lot of stock in situational context and the injury report. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards is listed as questionable with knee soreness following their recent 127-117 win over the Golden State Warriors, though he told reporters postgame, “I’m good.” On the other side, the Thunder will be missing Jalen Williams to a hamstring strain, and Isaiah Hartenstein remains questionable.

How to Secure the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Before the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder tip off, eligible new bettors will want to ensure they have fully locked in their promotional value. Activating this exclusive welcome offer is a quick and straightforward process.

Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:

Register a New Account: Begin by navigating to the sign-up page. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to input the bonus code WTOP365 to ensure you are entered into the promotion. Claim the Offer: Once your account is successfully verified and active, log in and officially claim the welcome offer via the bet365 app. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and fund your account. You must deposit at least $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place qualifying bets of at least $10. You can back the Oklahoma City Thunder, side with the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves, or select any other eligible sports market.

As soon as your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, your bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account, giving you a serious analytical edge for the rest of the NBA season.