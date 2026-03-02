Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

By activating the bet365 bonus code WTOP365, new users who sign up here and place a $5 qualifying wager on any basketball game will receive $150 in bonus bets. This applies regardless of the outcome, provided the wager settles within 30 days. It is an excellent entry point for anyone looking to make wagers on NBA and NCAAB action throughout the week.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOp365 for NBA Monday

The current welcome offer from bet365 is a straightforward way to secure bonus capital for tonight’s NBA slate.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Date Last Verified March 2, 2026

To unlock this promotion, we need to sign up and place a qualifying wager of at least $5. A solid spot for this initial play is the 7:00 PM ET tip-off between the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards.

Once that $5 wager settles, bet365 credits the account with $150 in bonus bets. Whether our bet on the Rockets or Wizards covers or not, the bonus hits the account. We can then use these funds to attack subsequent NBA action, college basketball, the NHL, or other markets within the sportsbook.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150 for Rockets vs. Wizards

To claim the “Bet $5, Get $150” welcome offer, new users must register and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on an eligible market, such as tonight’s Rockets vs. Wizards game.

Here is the key from a handicapping perspective: the qualifying bet must have odds of -500 or greater. This means a selection at -450 or +200 plays, but a heavy favorite at -800 does not qualify. The wager must settle within 30 days. Once settled, the $150 in bonus bets are ours to use, though keep in mind they expire if not wagered within seven days.

NBA Odds Tonight

Here is how the lines look for tonight’s NBA slate, featuring the spread, moneyline, and point totals.

Time (ET) Matchup Spread Moneyline Total 7:00 PM Rockets @ Wizards HOU -15.5 HOU -1099 / WAS +700 224.5 7:30 PM Celtics @ Bucks BOS -7.5 BOS -321 / MIL +255 215.5 9:00 PM Nuggets @ Jazz DEN -11.5 DEN -562 / UTA +415 243.5 10:00 PM Clippers @ Warriors LAC -1.5 LAC -125 / GSW +105 216.5

Notable Matchups and Trends

The closest projected contest on the board is the late-night battle between the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. The Clippers are slight road favorites (-1.5) as Darius Garland prepares to make his season debut after recovering from a toe injury. Golden State is in a tough spot without Stephen Curry (knee) and Jimmy Butler (knee), relying heavily on their pace—99.8 possessions per game—to challenge an LA defense giving up 112.3 points per game.

In the East, the Boston Celtics visit Milwaukee as 7.5-point favorites. Boston is riding high after Neemias Queta’s monster 27-point, 17-rebound performance against Philly. They face a Milwaukee Bucks squad still missing Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf). With the Celtics boasting the league’s second-highest scoring offense (115.0 PPG), the Bucks will have their hands full.

For those of us looking at totals, the Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz game carries the highest line of the night at 243.5. This number makes sense given Utah’s defensive woes; they are allowing a league-high 125.7 points per game. With Denver’s efficient offense putting up 120.3 points per outing on 61.1% true shooting, we could see a track meet in Salt Lake City.

How to Sign Up with the bet365 Bonus Code

Eligible bettors can follow this simple process to activate the offer.

Create an Account: Click here to visit the bet365 registration page. You will need to enter standard personal info (name, address, date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: During sign-up, ensure you input the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt-in. Claim and Deposit: Log in via the app or desktop to claim the offer. Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 using a secure payment method. Place a Qualifying Wager: Find the NBA tab and place a bet of $5 or more on the Rockets vs. Wizards or any other eligible market. Receive Bonus Bets: After the qualifying wager settles—win or lose—bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

Deposit required. Paid in Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets wager excluded from returns. New Customers only. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.