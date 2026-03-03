Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for Spurs-Sixers, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Redeem a no-brainer welcome offer by starting up a new account with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You will have the ability to bet $5 on any NBA game tonight and get $150 in bonus bets credited to your account no matter how the wager settles.

Bet365 Bonus Code TOP365 For $150 NBA Bonus

Eligble bettors can leverage the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to secure a bankroll for the action tonight. The offer details are provided below:

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Confirmed March 3

Bet365 Bonus Code: Offer Overview

New users can capitalize on tonight’s NBA schedule, by claiming the current bet365 bonus code offer. The mechanics are straightforward: a $5 wager on any market with odds of -500 or greater triggers $150 in bonus bets. To clarify the odds requirement, a selection at -450 or +150 qualifies, while a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not meet the threshold.

Once the qualifying bet settles—which must occur within 30 days of claiming the offer—the $150 bonus is credited to the account. These funds are valid for seven days before expiration.

Additional In-App Promos

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 is currently featuring specific enhancements for existing users tonight:

4X NBA SGP Boosts: Enhanced payouts on Same Game Parlays.

Enhanced payouts on Same Game Parlays. NHL 30% SGP Boost: Value added to hockey combinations.

Value added to hockey combinations. Parlay Boost: Profit boosts up to 100% on successful multi-leg wagers.

NBA Tuesday Odds

The following table outlines the current spreads and point totals for tonight’s NBA matchups. These lines reflect the latest data regarding roster availability and recent performance metrics.

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Cleveland Cavaliers DET -2.5 227.5 New York Knicks @ Toronto Raptors NYK -2.5 222 San Antonio Spurs @ Philadelphia 76ers SAS -8 232.5 Phoenix Suns @ Sacramento Kings PHX -10 223

Statistical Analysis:

The Phoenix Suns enter tonight as significant 10.5-point favorites, a line heavily influenced by Sacramento’s depleted roster. The Sacramento Kings are operating without Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Keegan Murray, removing two critical components of their frontcourt rotation. Consequently, the Kings’ defensive efficiency has plummeted, allowing 121.2 points per game—one of the poorest marks in the league. While Phoenix is missing Dillon Brooks (hand), their offense, averaging 112.1 points per contest, is well-positioned to exploit Sacramento’s lack of interior defense.

Key Matchups: Pistons and Sixers

In the Eastern Conference, the Detroit Pistons are -2.5 road favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite Cleveland’s strong season average of 119.2 points per game (6th in the NBA), the absence of Donovan Mitchell (groin) significantly lowers their projected offensive output. Detroit, conversely, enters with a clean injury report and a consistent offense averaging 117.3 points.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs are 8-point favorites over the Philadelphia 76ers. The total is set at a slate-high 232.5, suggesting oddsmakers expect a fast pace. The 76ers are vulnerable due to the absence of Joel Embiid (oblique), a gap the Spurs’ offense (118.0 PPG) is statistically likely to leverage.

