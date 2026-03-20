Bet365 Bonus Code: Get Extended $365 Bonus for NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Ahead of the upcoming college basketball clash, new players can use the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to take advantage of a premier welcome offer. By registering, new bet365 users can bet $10 and will get $365 in bonus bets to use on the Tennessee State Tigers vs Iowa State Cyclones game, regardless of whether your bet wins, as long as you wager $10 in qualifying bets that settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.







Additionally, new bet365 users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino. Users in Illinois will receive a specialized Bet $5, Get $150 bonus.

bet365 Bonus Code for NCAA Tournament

The bet365 bonus code provides new users with a massive bankroll advantage just in time for the college basketball tournament. New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. To ensure eligibility, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must have minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with odds of -450 is perfectly valid, but a heavy favorite with odds of -800 would not qualify. Once credited, your bonus bets will expire 7 days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

Bettors in specific states can also take advantage of extra casino benefits attached to this welcome offer. Users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

How to Use bet365 College Basketball Bonus Code on Tennessee State Tigers vs Iowa State Cyclones

The No. 6-ranked Iowa State Cyclones (27-7) are set to clash with the Tennessee State Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAA Tournament Midwest Region matchup on March 20, 2026, at 18:50 UTC. The Cyclones earned a prestigious No. 2 seed following a stellar regular season and a deep Big 12 Tournament run. Despite their high-major pedigree and top-tier ranking, the Cyclones are embracing a motivational “chip on their shoulder” mentality as they prepare for the tournament. Conversely, the Tennessee State Tigers enter the dance as a No. 15 seed, making their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 32 years. Led by first-year head coach Nolan Smith, the historic HBCU program secured an automatic bid by winning the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament and brings classic Cinderella buzz to this opening-round game.

The betting markets strongly favor the highly-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, who enter this contest as massive 24.5-point favorites against the spread. The monumental -10000 moneyline odds reflect Iowa State’s exceptional 27-7 straight-up record this season, indicating they are overwhelming favorites to secure the victory.

Conversely, the Tennessee State Tigers step into a steep underdog role with +2625 moneyline odds to pull off the outright upset. Oddsmakers have set the game’s total points line at 147.5, with slightly shorter odds on the Over (-111) compared to the Under (-108). With the Tigers looking to push a frenetic offensive pace against a disciplined Iowa State squad under coach TJ Otzelberger, bettors will be watching closely to see who controls the tempo. For first-half betting action, the total is set at 69.5 points, while the Iowa State Cyclones are favored by 14.5 points heading into the halftime break.

How to Activate This bet365 Bonus Code

Unlocking this exclusive promotion is a quick and straightforward process for new customers. Follow these simple steps to get started before the Tennessee State Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones tip off: