Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for College Basketball First Four Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Texas Longhorns and North Carolina State Wolfpack prepare to face off on the hardwood, new players can take advantage of bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New users can wager just $10 on this game and get $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether their initial bet wins or loses. Click here to start signing up.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with bet365 Sportsbook. The NCAA Tournament kicks off with the First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday night. It’s the perfect opportunity for college basketball fans to start building a bankroll.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Win $365 March Madness Bonus

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On March 17, 2026

The details of the bet365 bonus code promo are straightforward: new bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. For example, a -450 selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy -800 favorite will not qualify.

Once your qualifying bet is settled, the bonus funds will be credited to your account. These bonus bets will expire seven days after they are added to your bonus bets balance. Additionally, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

Betting on the First Four Games

The Texas Longhorns (18-14) hit the court to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack (20-13) in an NCAA Tournament First Four matchup. Neither team is currently ranked in the AP Top 25, having both barely made the tournament field as “Last Four In” bubble teams following late-season slides. This game offers a crucial opportunity for both programs, with the winner advancing as the West Region’s No. 11 seed to face the No. 6 BYU Cougars in the Round of 64.

Bet Type Texas Longhorns North Carolina State Wolfpack Spread +1 (-105) -1 (-115) Moneyline -110 -110 Total Points Over 158.5 (-110) Under 158.5 (-110)

The current betting odds illustrate a razor-thin margin between these two programs. The Texas Longhorns enter as narrow underdogs on the spread. The moneyline presents a toss-up, pricing Texas at -110 and North Carolina State right there at -110 as well. Oddsmakers expect a healthy amount of offensive production, setting the game total at 158.5 points.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Ready to get in on the action for the Texas Longhorns vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack matchup? Activating this promotional offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to secure your bonus: