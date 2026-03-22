Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Any NCAA Tournament Game Tonight

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Sign up with the bet365 bonus code offer in time for an awesome Sunday of NBA and NCAA tournament games. No bonus code is needed, all you need to do is sign up using the links available anywhere on this page to get started.







Place a $10 wager on any NBA or NCAA Tournament game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Please note that users located in Illinois will alternatively receive a special “bet $5, get $150” bonus offer. Additionally, new bettors registering from Pennsylvania will secure 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new users signing up from New Jersey will receive 10 Golden Chips for their online casino action.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA, CBB Bonus

Applying this code during your initial registration ensures that your account is properly credited, allowing you to seamlessly utilize your bonus bets for this cross-conference clash. Below is a quick overview of the essential offer details:

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

We put a lot of stock in reading the fine print, but the mechanics here are straightforward. New bet365 users unlock $365 in bonus bets by simply wagering $10 on the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics game. To qualify, your initial wager must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must be placed on a market with minimum odds of -500. This means a standard selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but betting a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once credited to your account, these bonus bets will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

As a quick reminder, the promotion also features exclusive state-specific additions: Pennsylvania users earn 50 casino spins, and New Jersey users receive 10 Golden Chips to use alongside the sportsbook bonus.

Use Bet365 for NBA, NCAA Tournament Games Today

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-28) will hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics (47-23) on March 22, 2026, at 08:00 PM EDT. This matchup features the second-place team in the Eastern Conference hosting the sixth-place squad in the Western Conference. Boston enters the contest riding a strong four-game win streak, while Minnesota comes in looking to bounce back after a recent string of injury-riddled struggles.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Minnesota Timberwolves Boston Celtics Spread +10 (-110) -10 (-110) Moneyline +325 -426 Total Points Over 220 (-110) Under 220 (-110)

Odds as of March 22, 2026 from bet365.

When analyzing betting markets, we have seen time and time again that situational context is everything. The Minnesota Timberwolves are catching 10 points here, but they are playing without their primary offensive engine. Star guard Anthony Edwards is out with right knee inflammation, and center Naz Reid is questionable with a right ankle sprain. Without Edwards, Minnesota’s offense—which averages a robust 118.6 points per game, shoots 48% from the field, and boasts a +4.8 Net Rate—loses a massive chunk of its production.

On the other side of the ball, the Boston Celtics rely on a stifling defense to create an elite +6.7 Net Rate. Boston’s offense scores 114.4 points per game, but it is their defense—holding opponents to just 107.0 points on 44.8% shooting—that does the heavy lifting. They also control the glass with a 52.6% total rebound percentage compared to Minnesota’s 50.9%.

The injury report favors Boston as well. Jayson Tatum is fully available, and Jaylen Brown is probable to play through a quad contusion. While Nikola Vucevic remains out following finger surgery, former Minnesota Timberwolves center Luka Garza has stepped up tremendously in his absence, providing fantastic value off the bench and recently dropping a season-high 22 points.

So, where is the betting value? While Boston is the clear favorite, they have actually found it difficult to cover large numbers as the chalk. The Boston Celtics have posted a 1-3 record against the spread as a favorite over their last four contests. They are the healthier, better-positioned team, but laying double digits against a resilient Minnesota squad is a number bettors must carefully weigh.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code for $365 Bonus

If you are ready to get in on the action and target some value for the upcoming clash between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics, claiming your welcome offer is a simple process. Follow these steps to activate the promotion ahead of the 08:00 PM EDT tip-off:

Register a New Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to register and verify your identity by providing standard personal information. Please note that no bonus code is needed, as you can register using the links on this page. Claim via the App: Download and log into the bet365 app to formally claim your welcome offer from the promos section. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $10 into your new account using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Finally, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 to activate the offer. You can place this initial bet on the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics matchup or any other eligible sports market.

Once your qualifying bet settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your account, providing you with plenty of extra capital to find the next great market inefficiency.