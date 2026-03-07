Best Prediction Markets Apps for UFC 326: The 4 Best Ways to Trade on Oliveira-Holloway

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Use the best prediction market apps for UFC 326 and buy contracts for the main card, headlined by a lightweight rematch between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

MMA fans can use UFC 326 prediction markets to take positions on winning fighters. Unlike traditional sportsbooks, these apps are available across the country.

We recommend taking advantage of several welcome offers. Below, we discuss the bonuses you can use on Kalshi, Novig, OG.com and Cyrpto.com.

Get Bonuses on the Best Prediction Market Apps for UFC 326

Action is taking place at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, with the main card beginning at 9 pm ET on Paramount+. Holloway beat Oliveira in their last meeting, but that was all the way back in 2015. The prediction markets are still giving him the edge.

For example, you can take Holloway to win on Kalshi at 64%. This means 100 contracts would cost around $64, and a correct result would result in a $100 payout. On the other side, Oliveira is trading near 34%.

The main event is just one option. The best prediction market apps for UFC 326 also have prices for Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder, Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr., Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson and Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira.

Kalshi Promo Code Releases $10 Bonus







Register here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP and make your first $10 in trades. New customers who meet this requirement will receive a $10 bonus.

It can be used for some of the unique markets on Kalshi, like mentions during the broadcast. For example, you can predict the announcers will say “Knockout” at 66% during the main event.

Novig Promo Code: Grab 10% Discount Up to $100







Sign up here with the Novig promo code to score a 10% discount. Your first prediction will be up to $100 off the standard price. Plus, you’ll receive some virtual currency for free mode, which is a great way to make more trades.

It adds new parlay boosts every day for a variety of sports. Be sure to check on Saturday for UFC 326. Create your own parlay or use one of the featured options.

Experience Matters : Moneylines for Holloway, Font, Dober and Garbrandt (+1941)

: Moneylines for Holloway, Font, Dober and Garbrandt (+1941) Cardo Championship: Holloway-Oliveira, Font-Rosas Jr. and Barralho-de Riddler each go the distance (+554)

Holloway-Oliveira, Font-Rosas Jr. and Barralho-de Riddler each go the distance (+554) Method of Victory: Specialists: Borralho by decision, Font by submission and Dober by KO/TKO/DQ (+3348)

OG.com Promo Code Supplies Five 100% Profit Boosts







Increase payouts by signing up here with the OG.com promo code WTOP. New customers will receive five profit boosts. Each boost is 100%, and it can add up to $25 to your payout. This means you can begin with an extra $100 over the next five days.

Select the “Build a Parlay” tab and MMA to browse through markets for multiple fights. All your selections will be added to your order slip.

Crytpo.com Promo Code: Score $50 Bonus for UFC Predictions







Unlock the best Crypto.com promo code offer here. New customers can redeem $50 in CRO, which is the native currency on the app. It can be used for a variety of purposes, like transaction fees and crypto interest.

Start by making a crypto trade of at least $100, followed by a stake of CRO tokens. The amount of your stake will determine the bonus. Get the max $50 bonus with a stake of 5,000+ CRO.