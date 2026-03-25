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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

March 25, 2026, 12:26 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 19 12 .613
Baltimore 13 13 .500
Toronto 12 14 .462
Boston 13 16 .448 5
Tampa Bay 11 18 .379 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 16 14 .533
Chicago 15 16 .484
Detroit 9 13 .409 3
Minnesota 11 18 .379
Kansas City 9 21 .300 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 18 12 .600
Los Angeles 17 15 .531 2
Athletics 14 16 .467 4
Houston 11 14 .440
Seattle 11 19 .367 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 21 7 .750
Washington 14 11 .560
New York 12 13 .480
Miami 11 13 .458 8
Philadelphia 10 17 .370 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 17 9 .654
Pittsburgh 17 13 .567 2
Milwaukee 14 16 .467 5
Chicago 14 17 .452
Cincinnati 14 17 .452

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 20 9 .690
San Francisco 19 9 .679 ½
Arizona 15 15 .500
Colorado 15 15 .500 6
San Diego 15 15 .500 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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