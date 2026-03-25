All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Baltimore
|13
|13
|.500
|3½
|Toronto
|12
|14
|.462
|4½
|Boston
|13
|16
|.448
|5
|Tampa Bay
|11
|18
|.379
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Chicago
|15
|16
|.484
|1½
|Detroit
|9
|13
|.409
|3
|Minnesota
|11
|18
|.379
|4½
|Kansas City
|9
|21
|.300
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|18
|12
|.600
|—
|Los Angeles
|17
|15
|.531
|2
|Athletics
|14
|16
|.467
|4
|Houston
|11
|14
|.440
|4½
|Seattle
|11
|19
|.367
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Washington
|14
|11
|.560
|5½
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|7½
|Miami
|11
|13
|.458
|8
|Philadelphia
|10
|17
|.370
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Pittsburgh
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Milwaukee
|14
|16
|.467
|5
|Chicago
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Cincinnati
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|San Francisco
|19
|9
|.679
|½
|Arizona
|15
|15
|.500
|5½
|Colorado
|15
|15
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|15
|15
|.500
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.
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