All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 19 12 .613 — Baltimore 13 13 .500 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 19 12 .613 — Baltimore 13 13 .500 3½ Toronto 12 14 .462 4½ Boston 13 16 .448 5 Tampa Bay 11 18 .379 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 16 14 .533 — Chicago 15 16 .484 1½ Detroit 9 13 .409 3 Minnesota 11 18 .379 4½ Kansas City 9 21 .300 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 18 12 .600 — Los Angeles 17 15 .531 2 Athletics 14 16 .467 4 Houston 11 14 .440 4½ Seattle 11 19 .367 7

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 21 7 .750 — Washington 14 11 .560 5½ New York 12 13 .480 7½ Miami 11 13 .458 8 Philadelphia 10 17 .370 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 17 9 .654 — Pittsburgh 17 13 .567 2 Milwaukee 14 16 .467 5 Chicago 14 17 .452 5½ Cincinnati 14 17 .452 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 9 .690 — San Francisco 19 9 .679 ½ Arizona 15 15 .500 5½ Colorado 15 15 .500 6 San Diego 15 15 .500 6

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Fried 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 8:30 p.m.

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