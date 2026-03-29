All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Toronto
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Boston
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Tampa Bay
|1
|2
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Detroit
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Chicago
|0
|3
|.000
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Houston
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Athletics
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Washington
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Chicago
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|San Diego
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Arizona
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|Colorado
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|San Francisco
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Athletics 7, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1
Atlanta 6, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 9
San Diego 3, Detroit 0
Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1
Toronto 5, Athletics 2
Texas 8, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 3, Boston 2
Baltimore 8, Minnesota 6
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7
Cleveland at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 0-0) at Baltimore (Bassitt 0-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Miami (Paddack 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 0-0) at Toronto (Ponce 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Johnson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Suárez 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Washington 2
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Miami 4, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Atlanta 6, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 3, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 3, Boston 2
Miami 4, Colorado 3
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Miami (Paddack 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 0-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Griffin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 0-0) at Toronto (Ponce 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Johnson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-0) at St. Louis (Leahy 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 0-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Detroit (Verlander 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.