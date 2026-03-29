All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Toronto 3 0 1.000 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 3 0 1.000 — Toronto 3 0 1.000 — Baltimore 2 1 .667 1 Boston 1 2 .333 2 Tampa Bay 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 2 1 .667 — Detroit 2 1 .667 — Kansas City 1 2 .333 1 Minnesota 1 2 .333 1 Chicago 0 3 .000 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 2 1 .667 — Houston 2 2 .500 ½ Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½ Seattle 1 2 .333 1 Athletics 0 3 .000 2

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East Division

W L Pct GB Miami 3 0 1.000 — Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½ New York 2 1 .667 1 Washington 2 1 .667 1 Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 — Cincinnati 2 1 .667 ½ St. Louis 2 1 .667 ½ Chicago 1 2 .333 1½ Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 3 0 1.000 — San Diego 1 2 .333 2 Arizona 0 3 .000 3 Colorado 0 3 .000 3 San Francisco 0 3 .000 3

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Athletics 7, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Baltimore 1

Atlanta 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 9

San Diego 3, Detroit 0

Cleveland 6, Seattle 5, 10 innings

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1

Toronto 5, Athletics 2

Texas 8, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 3, Boston 2

Baltimore 8, Minnesota 6

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Cleveland at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 0-0) at Baltimore (Bassitt 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Miami (Paddack 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 0-0) at Toronto (Ponce 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Johnson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Suárez 0-0) at Houston (McCullers 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Miami 4, Colorado 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Atlanta 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 3, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 3, Boston 2

Miami 4, Colorado 3

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 3

Tampa Bay 11, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9, Chicago White Sox 7

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Martin 0-0) at Miami (Paddack 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 0-0) at Cincinnati (Burns 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Walker 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 0-0) at Toronto (Ponce 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 0-0) at Atlanta (Elder 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Johnson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 0-0) at Milwaukee (Harrison 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Holmes 0-0) at St. Louis (Leahy 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 0-0) at San Diego (Buehler 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Detroit (Verlander 0-0) at Arizona (Soroka 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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