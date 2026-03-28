All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 2 0 1.000 — Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 2 0 1.000 — Baltimore 1 0 1.000 ½ Boston 1 0 1.000 ½ Toronto 1 0 1.000 ½ Tampa Bay 0 2 .000 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 2 0 1.000 — Cleveland 1 1 .500 1 Chicago 0 1 .000 1½ Kansas City 0 1 .000 1½ Minnesota 0 1 .000 1½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 — Seattle 1 1 .500 1 Athletics 0 1 .000 1½ Texas 0 1 .000 1½ Houston 0 2 .000 2

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Miami 1 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 1 0 1.000 — Washington 1 1 .500 ½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 2 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 1 0 1.000 — Chicago 1 1 .500 ½ Cincinnati 0 1 .000 1 Pittsburgh 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 2 0 1.000 — Colorado 0 1 .000 1½ Arizona 0 2 .000 2 San Diego 0 2 .000 2 San Francisco 0 2 .000 2

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 0

Toronto 3, Athletics 2

Atlanta 6, Kansas City 0

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 2

Seattle 5, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, San Diego 2

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Gore 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Athletics (Morales 0-0) at Toronto (Lauer 0-0), 1:37 p.m.

Boston (Early 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0) at Houston (Imai 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 0

Miami 2, Colorado 1

Atlanta 6, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings

Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Gore 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Early 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Matz 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

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