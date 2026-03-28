All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Baltimore
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Boston
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|.000
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Minnesota
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Seattle
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Athletics
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Houston
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Milwaukee
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Cincinnati
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Colorado
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|San Diego
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 0
Toronto 3, Athletics 2
Atlanta 6, Kansas City 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 2
Seattle 5, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, San Diego 2
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Athletics at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 0-0) at Baltimore (Baz 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Gore 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Athletics (Morales 0-0) at Toronto (Lauer 0-0), 1:37 p.m.
Boston (Early 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 0-0) at Houston (Imai 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Matz 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 0-0) at Seattle (Hancock 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, San Francisco 0
Miami 2, Colorado 1
Atlanta 6, Kansas City 0
Detroit 5, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 4
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, Washington 2
St. Louis 6, Tampa Bay 5, 10 innings
Texas at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Lugo 0-0) at Atlanta (Holmes 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Texas (Gore 0-0) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Early 0-0) at Cincinnati (Lowder 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Quintana 0-0) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Mlodzinski 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 0-0), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kay 0-0) at Milwaukee (Sproat 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Matz 0-0) at St. Louis (May 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Athletics at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
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