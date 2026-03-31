Banchero, Magic to host Booker and the Suns

Phoenix Suns (42-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday,…

Phoenix Suns (42-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (39-35, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Magic -2.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in non-conference play.

The Magic are 23-15 on their home court. Orlando ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Banchero averaging 7.1.

The Suns are 18-18 on the road. Phoenix scores 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

The Magic’s 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Suns give up. The Suns average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 11.9 per game the Magic allow.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 113-110 in overtime in the last matchup on Feb. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 48.6% and averaging 20.3 points for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 40.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points per game.

Suns: 4-6, averaging 116.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Suns: Grayson Allen: out (rest), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Amir Coffey: out (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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