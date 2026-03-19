Atlanta puts road win streak on the line against Houston

Atlanta Hawks (38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (41-27, fifth in the Western Conference) Houston; Friday, 8…

Atlanta Hawks (38-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (41-27, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Hawks play Houston.

The Rockets are 23-10 on their home court. Houston is sixth in the Western Conference with 32.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alperen Sengun averaging 5.9.

The Hawks are 19-15 on the road. Atlanta is 6-7 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets average 113.8 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Hawks allow. The Hawks average 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 30 the Rockets won 104-86 led by 31 points from Kevin Durant, while CJ McCollum scored 23 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amen Thompson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Durant is averaging 23.6 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Hawks: 10-0, averaging 124.9 points, 48.9 rebounds, 31.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle).

Hawks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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