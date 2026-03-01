Atlanta faces Portland, aims for 4th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (29-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Sunday,…

Portland Trail Blazers (29-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (30-31, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -5.5; over/under is 237.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on Portland.

The Hawks have gone 13-16 in home games. Atlanta averages 30.3 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Jalen Johnson with 7.9.

The Trail Blazers are 13-17 on the road. Portland has a 6-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks average 117.1 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 118.1 the Trail Blazers give up. The Trail Blazers’ 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Trail Blazers won 117-101 led by 24 points from Shaedon Sharpe, while Onyeka Okongwu scored 26 points for the Hawks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists for the Hawks. CJ McCollum is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

Toumani Camara is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.4 points, 48.1 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Nickeil Alexander-Walker: day to day (foot), Jalen Johnson: day to day (hip).

Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija: day to day (back), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

